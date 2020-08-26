WOLCOTTVILLE — In 2016, it looked like Wolcottville’s oldest standing home, the Wolcott House, built by Wolcottville’s namesake George Wolcott, was headed toward a date with a bulldozer.
But nowadays, the home shines like a new penny, seemingly ready for the next 200 years. Painstakingly restored by Drs. Daniel and Anna Kragt over the last three years, the home looks fresh and yet still retains most of its original character and design. Recently, the Kragt’s learned that their home was included on the National Register of Historic Homes, one of about a dozen structures in LaGrange County to earn that recognition.
Built by Wolcott in the late 1830s, the Wolcott House, an early Greek Revival style home, served as the hub of the Wolcott family in Indiana. A member of a prominent New England family, Wolcott moved to Indiana from Ohio in 1837 to set up a sawmill, build a house and raise his family. His great-grandfather, Roger Wolcott was a weaver, American statesman, and politician, and was elected the Colonial Governor of Connecticut in 1751, His son, Oliver Wolcott, George Wolcott’s great Uncle, was a signatory on the Declaration of Independence. He too served a term as the Governor of Connecticut. Throughout his life, Wolcott built more than a dozen structures around Wolcottville, founded a seminary, and founded a town.
The home is one of the oldest, if not the oldest, still-standing home in LaGrange County. And prior to being purchased by the Kragts, the Wolcott House has only played home to two previous families, the Wolcotts and the Kitchens.
But time was not kind to the Wolcott House. For nearly 25 years, the house sat empty, and slowly, the weather started taking its toll on the aging house. The building’s roof started to leak, an addition that housed the home’s kitchen collapsed, and each time it rained, water poured into the home and slowly started to destroy the home’s floors and floor joists. Many around town thought it was finally time to tear the old house down.
But the Wolcott home had a champion – the late Rex Fisher, a LaGrange County historian. Fisher talked and talked and talked to just about anyone he could find who would listen to his pleas to save the historic home. Eventually, he connected with Tim Hudson, of Kalamazoo Michigan, a descendant of George Wolcott. Faced with the prospect the house would be torn down if they didn’t move quickly, the pair started fundraising, hoping to raise enough money to try and purchase the home from a local bank that still held a loan over the property. The pair finally caught the attention of Laura Lemings with the LaGrange County Community Foundation, and she agreed to purchase the property from the bank and transferred ownership of the property to Indiana Landmarks, a statewide organization dedicated to protecting and preserving Indiana’s past like the Wolcott House. Landmarks put a new roof on the building, started cleaning up the property, and reached out to the editors of “This Old House” magazine, the companion publication of the PBS show “This Old House.” The magazine ran a short story about the Wolcott House on one of its back pages, and that article caught the eye of Goshen physician Dr. Daniel Kragt, who was looking for a new project.
Kragt bought the home from Landmarks and has spent the better part of three years working on its restoration. In order to add more livable space the home, Kragt purchased an even older home, the Yale House, built in the 1760s in Connecticut, to add to the Wolcott House. The Yale House had been taken down piece-by-piece years earlier and carefully numbered and placed inside a couple of semi trailers, waiting for a buyer. Kragt trucked the home to Wolcottville and hired a specialized crew to reassemble the home right next to the Wolcott House. The two buildings were joined by a small breezeway.
The process to get the home placed on the National Register of History Homes took about as long as it took to rebuild it, but was well worth the effort, said Hudson, the great-great-grandson of George Wolcott.
For his part, Hudson supplied historical information about the Wolcott family for the program’s application, material Hudson pulled from research he’d already completed into this family’s history. The National Parks Service, a division of the U.S. Department of the Interior, oversees the register’s program. The nearly 40-page application was loaded with details about the home’s architecture as well as lengthy narratives about Wolcott and his family history.
For Hudson, an amateur historian, filling out the application was a labor of family love.
“It was all there, in my notes. It’s not like I had to do a bunch of additional research. But I did have to put it together,” Hudson recalled.
He called the process painstaking, meticulous, and said it was important that it was highly accurate.
Kragt owns the home along with his wife, Anna, who has been there for every step of the renovation. Kragt called being placed on the list of historic homes a “real accomplishment.”
Kragt has been careful to preserve as much of the original structure as possible, including have several original windows with 1837 hand-rolled glass panes meticulously rebuilt and restored.
“It’s been a lot of effort, but it’s been worth it,” he said. “We’ve enjoyed it. Overall, we’ve had great contractors to work with and made a lot of friends. It’s been a real learning process.”
Kragt said the home still attracts a lot of attention. Many people who’ve learned of the history like to stop by and take a closer look at the home.
“We’ve met a lot of interesting people, including historians who want to share what they know about the house or the families,” he explained. “We’re trying to keep a visitor’s list now.”
The work on the home is still not complete and Kragt said he has no idea when that might happen, or if it ever will. He said during a conversation with one person who stopped by to visit the home, someone familiar with restoring a historic home, said it’s a task you never really finish.
“There’s always one more thing to do,” Kragt added.
Being added to the National Register of Historic Home changes little about the home. Kragt said it does allow him to place a sign in front of the property designating it part of the historic program.
Of the materials found in the home that couldn’t be saved — old floor joists and some flooring materials – most were repurposed and now makes up some of the furniture found in the house. The Kragts even saved small pieces of wallpaper they found in order to keep a small inventory of that part of the home’s history.
Restoring the home has been even more work than they first imagined.
“I think when we first started, we didn’t realize we’d have to completely gut the house,” he said. “We discovered that even behind the walls, squirrels had let a lot of nuts, and it just needed to be completely cleaned out. So we did have to remove all the plaster.”
The key to a successful restoration Kragt said is knowing when to call in a professional.
“You want to redo it right, you don’t want to just make it a handyman special,” he explained. “You have to be able to say I know someone who can do a better job on this than I can.”
