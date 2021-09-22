KENDALLVILLE — After more than a year off, Food Truck Friday is returning to downtown on Oct. 1.
As of right now, at least six food trucks will be on hand and the event will also include a live band as the event leads into Apple Festival weekend.
The first — and because of COVID-19 the only Food Truck Friday so far — back in August 2019 was a huge success, drawing hundreds of people to downtown Kendallville and causing quick sellouts and several of the trucks that came to dish out eats.
The event, which is hosted by the Noble County Young Professionals Network, was so well attended that the organization had planned three Friday events for 2020. Then COVID-19 happened and downtown Kendallville has been truck-less since.
That’s changing next Friday as the YPN has revived the gathering.
Running from 6-9 p.m., the YPN has confirmed six food trucks will be in town including Wicked Good Cupcakes, Whip and Chill, Holy Smokes, Flora & Lily’s Mexican Kitchen, Party on the Patio and Street Tacos, with the possibility of other trucks joining the the event within the next week.
Food trucks won’t be the only food offerings on the evening as local eateries including Pizza Forum and WhatchamaCAKES will also have specials running that Friday night at their locations on Main Street.
Boutique trucks offering clothes and other items will be on site for people to browse on Main Street.
The band Triple Shot, which performs classic rock and country tunes, will be performing as the live musical entertainment act.
This year’s event will have more tables and chairs set up in downtown, sponsored by local businesses, but attendees are highly encouraged to bring law chairs for their own seating and to take in the live entertainment.
Food Truck Friday sponsors include Reliable, the Kendallville Economic Improvement District, Dekko Investment Services, 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, 95.5 The Hawk, the Community Foundation of Noble County, Kendallville Iron and Metal, Community State Bank, Butler CPA, Lake, Town and County Realty and AMI Investment Management.
Since the last Food Truck Friday event, Kendallville has completed its downtown streetscape, which reconstructed curbs and sidewalks, added decorative lighting and other features including benches, and capped off with a repaving job on Main Street.
Food Truck Friday is the third major downtown event to return this year, following the Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival on Aug. 14 and the Kendallville Car Show on Sept. 11, both of which drew huge crowds to downtown.
