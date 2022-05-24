KENDALLVILLE — It's been years in the making, but the design and pre-engineering work for reconstruction work on the first half of Drake Road is nearly complete.
The city is nearly ready to start taking bids on the project, which would start construction next year.
At Tuesday's Board of Works and Public Safety meeting, city engineer Scott Derby had two change orders for design work on the Drake Road reconstruction project, while reporting that the engineering work for Phase 1 is about 96% complete.
Kendallville is working toward a total rebuild on Drake Road from Main Street all the way to S.R. 3, a project which was broken down into two parts and is being helped along by 80% matching federal road aid grants.
In the first phase, originally estimated to cost $5.1 million, Kendallville will completely rebuild the east-west corridor from Main Street to Weston Avenue. That will include building a new wide, multi-use walking path, installing new sidewalks, creating a safe pedestrian crossing at the railroad tracks, tearing out and completely replacing the road surface and installing new curbs and gutters, pouring fresh driveway approaches for homes in the area and installing decorative lighting.
The city got a $3.53 million federal grant in 2018 to cover a majority of the cost on that first section.
"It will go in to bid this calendar year for construction next year," Derby said Tuesday of the Phase 1 work.
Phase 2, a similar rebuild from Weston Avenue out to S.R. 3, was also awarded a grant for $3.6 million in February 2019, with construction on that section scheduled to follow completion of the first phase.
On Tuesday, the board of works approved a $6,345 increase in the Phase 1 design budget for some additional pavement coring and other adjustments to meet Indiana Department of Transportation regulations, while also approving a $55,260 in the design contract for Phase 2 in order to account for changes in drainage plans on that section.
Derby explained originally the city was going to hook its stormwater drains into a county tile, but that plan had some maintenance and flow concerns, so instead drains will run to a retention pond in a nearby housing addition.
"It will be much more accessible, a shorter distance, I mean there's really no negative to it," Derby said. "But there's additional engineering and surveying that goes toward this."
Once completed, the Drake Road corridor will look similar to improvements made on Fairview Boulevard in the recent past, city officials have said.
In other business Tuesday, the board of works:
• Approved a street closure on HighPointe Crossing for the CrossPointe Family Church annual car show, set for Sunday, July 3 at the church west of S.R. 3 off Drake Road.
• Approved a wage increase for clerk-treasurer's office employee Sherri Knisley, who has successfully completed her first 90 days. Also approved hiring Amanda Baker as an accounts receivable clerk in the clerk-treasurer's office.
• Approved a wage increase for code enforcement officer Matt Riehm, whose responsibilities have recently expanded to non-structure code enforcement for the entire city. Riehm has been working in code enforcement for over four years.
• Approved a pay increase for water department employee Nathaniel Nickles, who has completed his training period with the department.
• Approved purchase of $2,956.94 for inclement weather gear including reflective vests and jackets, waterproof waders and muck boots for the water department.
