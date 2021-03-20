LAGRANGE — After canceling its annual fundraising auction last year due to concerns over the then raging coronavirus pandemic, LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity is looking forward to celebrating this summer by once again hosting the annual, all-important fundraising event.
John Sisson, Habitat’s executtive director, said he’s already reaching out to local businesses and friends of Habitat looking for items to be auctioned off at the August event.
In addition to being Habitat’s most important fundraising event on the Habitat annual calendar, this year’s auction marks the 25th year Habitat has held an auction, and Sisson said that’s more than enough reason to try and make this summer’s event something very special.
We’re in the early stages of planning our auction this year. It’s going to be our 25th annual auction, so I’m starting to get the letters out and working with vendors,” Sisson said. “We thought it was important that people know we are going to have our auction this year.”
Last year was a difficult year for Habitat. The organization made the hard decision to cancel its annual auction because of the threat posed by crowds and the pandemic. The auction is Habitat’s one big fundraiser of the year.
Sisson said canceling last year’s auction was the right thing to do, but it cost the profit organization nearly $40,000.
Thankfully, Sisson said, a Habitat client sold their Habitat home last year and was able to pay back the loan Habitat made to that homeowner. That money will be used to build a second Habitat home near Topeka later this year. The organization is also involved in a home building project in LaGrange with Lakeland’s Building Trades class.
But the need to start raising money again for the organization is critical.
“We’re trying to get back to normal,” Sisson said. “We’re looking for some more volunteers to help us keep our store open a few more days a week, and looking forward to getting a volunteer build going, so we need volunteers for that. We’re just trying to get everyone back on track.”
Sisson said he gets a lot of phone calls from people wondering if the auction is going to happen this summer.
“Turns out a lot of people really look forward to that event,” he explained.
The auction, Sisson said, is key to the organization moving forward. And the proceeds that auctions raises have never been more important.
“If we didn’t have the auction this year, or don’t have a successful auction, that could really hamper us going into next year,” he added.
Those interesting in donating to Habitat are asked to reach out to Sisson by stopping in the Habitat resale store in LaGrange. That store is located at 205 E. Wayne St.
