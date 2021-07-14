KENDALLVILLE — A reminder, downtown Kendallville will be torn up for about the next week as paving work begins along Main Street and its cross streets.
Also, remember that the railroad crossing at Main Street will also be closed for about a week or slightly longer, too.
Crews from Niblock Excavating are arriving in town today to begin milling off old pavement on Main Street from Rush Street to the tracks, as well as one block east and west on Rush, William and Mitchell streets, too.
Also starting today, the railroad crossing on Main Street will be closed as crews from the railroad take out the current at-grade crossing and work on a rail replacement in the city.
Drivers who need to cross the tracks will be asked to detour east to Riley Street, using Diamond Street to the south and Wayne Street to the north as connectors between Main and Riley.
Main Street in downtown won’t be completely closed at any point, but lanes will be restricted as milling equipment is working and as paving equipment comes later this week and early next week.
Since streetside parking will be blocked during the milling and paving days and since the railroad crossing will be closed for the during of the paving work, most drivers will probably want to use backside parking to downtown buildings and businesses during the project.
Kendallville had hoped to coordinate both the paving and railroad work to the same time period and was succesful in doing so. Having the tracks blocked will reduce the traffic impacts affecting paving crews, while the overlap will have the inconvenience for motorists confined to about a one-week period.
Niblock will mill streets today and do some detail milling and cleanup on Thursday. Crews will lay the first layer of asphalt on Main Street Friday, will place a first layer on side streets on Saturday, will drop a final coat on Main on Monday and will finish off side streets on Tuesday.
If weather cooperates, the work should be complete and downtown reopened by Wednesday.
As for the railroad work, the crossing will close today and should be closed through at least early next week. Depending on the speed of progress, the Main Street closure may extend into late next week. No exact dates have been given for a potential reopening on that crossing.
Railroad crews are replacing rails through Kendallville — that led to some temporary closures of other crossing on Tuesday as crews brought in the rail segments that are thousands of feet in length.
Workers will also be removing the current concrete pads at the at-grade crossing at Main Street, due to wear and tear on those panels, and will be replacing it with an asphalt crossing at the conclusion of their project. That should hopefully create a smoother crossing going forward. City officials say they may look into a more premium crossing upgrade long-term, but the asphalt crossing should be sufficient in the short term.
