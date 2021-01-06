LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners spent a little time Monday morning at their first meeting of 2021 doing a little housekeeping, reorganizing their board.
Newly elected Commissioner Kevin Myers was named the board’s new vice president, replacing Commissioner Terry Martin in that position who was named the board’s president at the commissioner’s last meeting of 2020.
Myers is serving on the Board of Commissioners for the second time, having defeated former Commissioner Dennis Kratz in the June Republican primary. Myers served on the board of commissioners for 15 months after being appointed to finish the final 15 months of former Commissioner Jac Price’s term in office. Price died in office in 2015.
Once again, Commissioner Larry Miller attended Monday’s meeting electronically, this time using digital conferencing. Miller was sidelined by COVID-19 in early November and after weeks in critical condition is now at home recovering.
In addition to reorganizing their board, the commissioners spend a little time assigning themselves to the various committees each will serve while in office.
Monday’s agenda was short, containing one big-ticket item.
Jason Boggs opened bids for a planned remodel of the offices at the LaGrange County Highway Department.
The commissioners sought three bids on the job, but only one contractor, D&S Builders, Inc, responded. They bid $75,422 to remodel the office space in the highway department headquarters. The commissioners approved that bid, pending a review of the project’s contract by the county’s legal representative, Kurt Bachman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.