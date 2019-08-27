Howe school memorabilia still up for sale
HOWE — You still have a change to get a little Howe Military memorabilia.
Items that didn’t sell during the school’s recent three-day garage sale are still available for purchase. Those interested need only visit the school’s library from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those items still for sale include clothing, books, patches, artwork, computers and some television sets.
Howe Military Academy closed its doors after 135 years at the end of the 2018-2019 school year. The 63-acre campus is still up for sale.
