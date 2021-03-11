ALBION — Changing gears.
The Albion Town Council Tuesday terminated the engineering firm which was supposed to be fixing the town’s IDEM issues at its sewage ponds and hired another.
Councilwoman Chris Magnuson motioned to terminate the town’s contract with Wessler Engineering “at the convenience of the town and not due to any failure on the part of Wessler Engineering.” Councilman Don Shultz provided the second. The measure passed unanimously.
Shultz sat on a committee with Councilman Darold Smolinske which dealt with the town not meeting Indiana Department of Environmental Management standards on the amount of ammonia being released as effluent from the town’s sewage pond system. The committee included representatives from the town’s wastewater and water departments.
Those departmental workers, Shultz said, “feel Wessler has reached a point where they don’t know what to do next.”
The council then voted unanimously to hire Wet Environmental Engineering LLC of Churubusco to work on the same issue at the sewage ponds at a price not to exceed $40,000.
WET Engineering included a schedule with a proposed scope of services document.
That schedule calls for a rough draft of findings and evaluations to be delivered to the town council at some point between March 9 and July 6.
A final summation and path forward report will be delivered no later than Aug. 5.
The agreement also calls for the engineering firm to provide a rate study for any option it provides which would require a change in the town’s sewer rates.
The town council had been vocal in its dissatisfaction with Wessler for months.
In a split vote, the Albion Town Council moved July 14, 2020, to retain the services of Wessler Engineering, the firm who designed the upgrade to the town’s sewage ponds in order to meet compliance requirements set by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
The council voted 3-2 to spend up to $54,500 on a contract with Wessler to provide what the firm referred to as Phase II of its attempts to lower ammonia levels being released from its sewage pond system to meet IDEM standards.
The town spent more than $500,000 in putting in a new aeration system into the ponds to help — it was hoped — to solve the problem. Testing over the winter in 2019-2020 found the town to still be non-compliant with IDEM standards.
“I wish Phase I worked better than it did,” Wessler Engineering’s Aaron Hutton said at a previous meeting. “It did make significant improvements.”
Hutton said in addition to the design contract offered July 14, the hard costs of the second phase could range anywhere from $100,000 to $500,000. But he believed the fix would be closer to the $100,000-$200,000 range.
During the Sept. 8, 2020, meeting of the town council, Forker announced he had bypassed the first sewer pond where the waste is normally received and was getting better results.
The original design of the system had the untreated waste entering the first pond, then slowly being moved to a second pond. The final stop was a finishing pond, from which the water was released into a ditch.
Forker took a sample from the first pond or cell to the Kendallville Wastewater treatment plant. Under a microscope, Forker discovered that the entire sample was dead.
“It was septic,” Forker said. “There was no life.”
The town relies on micro-organisms to eat at the waste materials, breaking it down so the water can be cleaned and released.
There were no active bugs in the first cell.
“Cell one was causing us a lot of problems,” Forker told the council. “It was contaminating cell two.”
Last year’s attempted fix of the ammonia levels involved partitioning the second pond or cell into two parts through the use of a curtain which limited water flow from one section to the next.
During Tuesday’s meeting, McGinnis told the council the fixes weren’t working
“We’re out of compliance today, if not, tomorrow,” he said. “It’s a little disheartening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.