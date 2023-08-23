SOUTH MILFORD — South Milford, on a map, is little more than a string of streets intersecting with S.R. 3 on the southern edge of LaGrange County. Those commuting north on S.R. 3 are sure to come across the little town at the intersection of the state road and C.R. 750S.

It was at this site that, in 1923, the town erected a stone obelisk dedicated to the local men who served in the first World War. The monument would stand, watchfully, over the intersection until now. One hundredyears and one day later, the monument has been relocated to its new home south of the viaduct on the corner of S.R. 3 and Mill Street.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.