SOUTH MILFORD — South Milford, on a map, is little more than a string of streets intersecting with S.R. 3 on the southern edge of LaGrange County. Those commuting north on S.R. 3 are sure to come across the little town at the intersection of the state road and C.R. 750S.
It was at this site that, in 1923, the town erected a stone obelisk dedicated to the local men who served in the first World War. The monument would stand, watchfully, over the intersection until now. One hundredyears and one day later, the monument has been relocated to its new home south of the viaduct on the corner of S.R. 3 and Mill Street.
A ceremony, and celebration was organized by the South Milford Community League and was held on Saturday, Aug. 19. The rededication would see several public figures give brief speeches to christen the new park where the monument stands.
Stone-by-stone, the town has taken great care to honor the men and women who have served the United States.
“Somebody out there didn’t have Christmas time, the weddings, anniversaries, [their] wife’s twenty-first birthday; but events like this make it all worthwhile.” – Dennis Zent, veteran and Indiana State Representative, District 51.
On April 6, 1917, the United States of America would enter the First World War. While American attitudes towards the war had been mostly anti-involvement, after a plot from Germany encouraging Mexico to declare war on the US was revealed, the attitudes shifted. Three weeks after the declaration of war, the US would look to her residents for assistance.
Congress would approve “Liberty Loans” in order to help finance the cost of involvement in such a massive conflict. These loans authorized the government to begin selling war bonds, and quickly, purchasing war bonds became synonymous with patriotism.
The first of five loan campaigns was called on April 24, 1917.
LaGrange County would be put under the jurisdiction of Leon Rose, an executive of a bank within the county. The first bond would call for $2 million. LaGrange County would raise $70,650 in subscription money, the majority of which was supplied by county banks. Only a small portion, about $11,000, would be raised by individuals in the county. This pattern wouldn’t hold for long.
Of course, bonds were not the only way LaGrange County was leaving its impact on the Great War. In May of 1917, Congress would enact the Selective Service Act, and immediately would see a large increase in enlistment numbers. Many of these new servicemen were from rural areas, similar to that of LaGrange County.
These soldiers have not been forgotten by South Milford.
“These aren’t just names on a wall. They’re stories.” – David Abbott, Indiana State Rep., District 18.
The four-sided monument has a plaque placed on each face, each one commemorating veterans of the American Revolution, the Civil War, the Spanish-American War and the First World War.
Service members who graduated from South Milford High School, who served during WWI, are immortalized in bronze on the eastward face of the monument.
When the war came to an end, the bell above the high school was rung. The celebratory ringing would cause the bell to crack. It would be removed, and placed upon the top of the monument.
On October 1, 1917, the second Liberty Loan would come into effect. This time, the United States was requesting three billion dollars, as opposed to the previous two. LaGrange would jump their total subscription amount from $70,000, to more than $200,000 in the several days the subscription window was open.
South Milford would subscribe $5,000 on its own.
Adjusted for inflation that is more than $113,000 raised by that one town alone. LaGrange County’s $200,000 would be in the ballpark of $4.5 million adjusted for inflation.
This was not the same LaGrange County that 40,000 people now call home. According to records belonging to the state of Indiana, LaGrange County was only home to approximately 14,000 residents at the time.
Those 14,000 residents raised the equivalent of $4.5 million, in a matter of days.
The third and fourth Liberty Loans would feature more of the same story. Uncle Sam delivers Leon Rose a quota for the county, and the county would go far above and beyond the call to duty.
In fact, this seemed to be the case for most of the country. The total return by the country on the final Liberty Loan would exceed expectations, with the fourth Liberty Loan requesting six billion dollars, and America returning nearly seven.
Stone-by-stone, dollar-by-dollar, the people answered the call and built a foundation for the fighting men overseas.
“Like the legions of youth that filled America’s ranks during the war, the monument was formed by layer upon layer of rock as solid as their community, this nation, and the values they took with them.” – Sue Glick, Indiana State Senator, Senate District 13.
The relocation of the monument has been several years in the works, as the community was informed in 2021 that the original location obstructed sight on the state road running through town. The town would comply, and remove the monument from the right-of-way.
The community would come into possession of a small tract of land, just to the south of the viaduct on the corner of S.R. 3 and Mill Street. On this land, the townspeople erected Veteran’s Memorial Park.
A bespoke pavilion was constructed, with a display case and a time capsule. Opposite of the display case sits a paved brick walk-way, with names of donors and those who volunteered their resources to help construct the park.
The stone obelisk now stands prominently at the end of the path, overlooking S.R. 3 as it dips under the viaduct.
Members of the South Milford community have known and appreciated the monument for generations, as it stands as a lasting reminder of the sacrifices that were given.
“Some of my earliest memories here in Indiana are of my family driving by this monument,” said Captain Jerry Hendrix. Hendrix joined Senator Glick, Representative Dennis Zent and Rep. David Abbot as a speaker at the rededication ceremony.
“Our community is filled with veterans, and we honor, if not revere, their service.”
Hendrix, like many other veterans, had an extensive family history of service before he too would enlist. The monument isn’t some long-forgotten relic from a past-era. The waves made by the conflict it was erected to reflect upon are still felt in the community.
“So many shared last names on that bronze plate. Names which still find a place in this local community. Names that I went to high school with myself,” said Hendrix, reverently.
“So, we must know that most of them did come home, and they invested themselves and their lives here in this community, farms and businesses.”
An all-in effort it was, and an all-in effort it continues to be.
The South Milford Community League put together an all-day event centered around the monument. The League is made up of representatives from local organizations, and their combined efforts attracted individuals and families from all around the area.
The rededication ceremony itself was surrounded by festivities, which included a train ride on a steam locomotive.
The Berkshire Class S-2 locomotive, built by Lima Locomotive Works in 1944 would pull 11 cars from South Milford to Ashley. While passengers would board, and be seated in coach, they were free to roam about the train as it chugged along the countryside.
The train ride was done in collaboration with Indiana Rail Experience.
The day was made complete with food provided by the Lion’s Club and the Milford Township Fire Department.
The hopes of the community league stretch beyond, even, this generation or the next.
As it was 100-years and one day after the original monument was dedicated that the community would relocate and rededicate the monument, the time capsule left in the pavilion is not to be opened until 2123.
The league continues to take measures to record the history of both the community, and the service members enshrined on the monument.
Sue Simington and Monica Rowe, both residents of South Milford, authored and compiled a book about the history of South Milford. The books were made available at the ceremony, and continue to be available at South Milford Grain and J.O. Mory’s, both located in South Milford.
As for the monument, barring planned additions commemorating more recent conflicts, it will be left to stand against the test of time.
“All individuals, all unique with different skills and trades mortared together, into a tower of strength and resolve like America itself. And like their nation, this monument has stood strong and has stood the test of time.” – Senator Glick.
