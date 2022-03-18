Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Renee D. Gerber, 41, of the 3100 block of East C.R. 800N, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gerber was held without bond.
Tiffany A. Jackson, 25, of the 100 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Jackson was held on $2,500 bond.
Priscilla L. Murillo, 35, of the 200 block of North Jefferson Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Murillo was held on $500 cash bond.
Jackie Shepherd Jr., 38, of the 400 block of East County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:29 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No further charging information provided. Shepherd was held without bond.
William C. Spriggs, 52, of the 200 block of West Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, was booked at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Aika V. Uriyo, 22, of the 100 block of Sargent Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Uriyo was held on $2,500 bond.
James R. Cougill, 57, of the 500 block of Oak Crest Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:03 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony. Cougill was held without bond.
Maddison P. Harrell, 21, of the 11900 block of East C.R. 650S, Hudson, was arrested at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Harrell was held without bond.
David C. Harrington Jr., 55, of the 57100 block of C.R. 13, Elkhart, was arrested at 8:58 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Harrington was held on $2,500 bond.
John M. Horn, 67, of the 4700 block of Liggett Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Horn was held without bond.
Aaron Jimenez-Valdez, 28, of the 3100 block of Winter Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:03 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Jimenez-Valdez was held without bond.
Charles S. Peterson, 40, of the 500 block of Tennessee Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
