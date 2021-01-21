KENDALLVILLE — There’s a lot of overlap in jobs at 122 S. Main St.
The executive director of the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce also heads up the city’s Main Street organization, Experience the Heart of Kendallville, and plays a role overseeing the city’s Economic Development Advisory Council.
And that’s not even counting the downtown Economic Improvement District, another separate, distinct organization working in downtown that the chamber also collaborates with.
They’re jobs that sometimes go hand-in-hand but sometimes also have conflicts between them, which is why an experienced Main Street consultant has suggested looking into splitting the jobs and creating more defined barriers from one to the next.
Chamber Executive Director Kristen Johnson stressed in her annual update to the Kendallville City Council on Tuesday that it’s a brand new idea at this point — one that hasn’t even gone in front of the Chamber board yet as they meet in a few weeks — but it’s the start of a conversation about whether the city might be better served with a part-time or even full-time Main Street administrator.
While the Chamber would continue to support and advocate for city businesses and its members, a Main Street administrator would be more narrowly focused on grants, projects and events for the downtown corridor that Kendallville has placed a lot of focus on in recent years.
“It would be someone who is working separately on those type of goals with our support,” Johnson said on Tuesday.
One hitch, like most new ideas, is funding. While the Chamber is supported dues from its members, Experience the Heart of Kendallville doesn’t have its own built-in funding mechanism. It currently operates with a board of volunteers and although it can work on grant projects and other funding opportunities, it doesn’t have its own dedicated stream of revenue to support operations.
The organization does get some funding through running events, but the pandemic put a damper on all of that activity in 2020. If a staff member were to someday be added, the organization might need some seed money from a city development fund to help get the position started with the aim of becoming self-sustainable after launch, Johnson said.
Experience the Heart of Kendallville is the city’s official Main Street Organization, a nonprofit that’s integral to have and maintain for eligibility to certain types of state grants, with the group focused on marketing and promotions, economic development, downtown design, and governance.
Having a dedicated person for that role could allow them to devote themselves toward downtown-specific items and even pursue more grant opportunities.
In recent years it also absorbed the downtown merchant’s association, as the two groups were essentially running parallel to each other so they merged into one instead of duplicating missions.
For now, Johnson reiterated, it’s a brand new topic of discussion. Whether that conversation develops further in the next few weeks or months will depend on response to the idea.
“We haven’t even presented them with a final strategic plan yet, we’re not sure what it will look like,” Johnson said.
“It would just make both organizations stronger, but again I don’t know it’s going to happen,” she said.
In other business Tuesday, the Kendallville City Council:
• Approved a three-year tax break on $460,000 in new machinery for Reliable Tool and Machine at its Ohio Street plant.
• Tabled a measure on expanding eligibility for COVID-19-related sick pay, in order to draft the policy update in a resolution to officially adopt.
• Approved an ordinance on first reading that would prohibit curbside parking on the western end of Winesap Way in the Orchard Place subdivision, where the road currently dead ends.
