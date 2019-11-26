Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Jonathan M. Bolling, 27, of the 5200 block of West C.R. 500N, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant charging a probation violation. Bolling was held without bond.
Kaleb H. Griffith, 26, of the 800 block of G Lane, Elkhart, was booked at 9:34 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Devin R. Marti, 28, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Marti posted $3,500 bond and was released Friday.
David A. Salazar, 22, of the 1900 block of Winesap Way, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of battery, a Class B misdemeanor. Salazar was held on $3,500 bond.
Philip W. DeCamp Jr., 33, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:01 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
William J. Gantt, 33, of the 6300 block of West Jackson Street, Kimmell, was booked 9:08 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Aaron McArthur, 30 of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 11:41 p.m. Saturday by Avilla police on charges of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. McArthur was held on $3,500 bond.
Maribel Rodriguez, 39, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 7:12 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Rodriguez posted $1,000 bond and was released Saturday.
Rojelio Rubalcada, 29, of the 3200 block of Dinnen Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:38 p.m. Saturday by the Indiana State police on a felony charge of dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana, hashish or hash oil, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of parpahernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Rubalcada was held on $4,500 bond.
