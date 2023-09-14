AVILLA — It’s Brian Meyer — again.
For the second time this summer, Avilla’s two Republican Party precinct chairmen selected Meyer, an Avilla businessman, for the ballot to replace Ann Freeman in November’s general election for Avilla Town Council.
In the fall, Avilla voters will select two from three candidates for the position:
• Incumbent Democrat Bill Krock;
• Republican Any Uhl; and
• Meyer.
If that scenario sounds familiar, it should.
On July 26, the Noble County Republican Party held a caucus at the St. James Restaurant to fill the vacancy created after then-candidate Ann Freeman announced she was withdrawing from the race since she was moving.
Freeman’s withdrawal left Uhl and Krock as the only two candidates on the ballot with voters having two seats to fill.
At that July 26 caucus, Avilla GOP precinct chairmen Paul Shepherd and Todd Carteaux selected Meyer on the first ballot.
On Aug. 13, Noble County Democratic Party Chairwoman Martha Quintanilla filed a challenge questioning the legality of Meyer being put on the ballot after he allegedly missed several filing deadline requirements as listed in state election law.
At a special meeting Aug. 31, Election Board Chairman Dan Lash, R, and members Lori Jansen, D, and Noble County Clerk Tammy Bremer, R, voted unanimously that Meyer was not a legal candidate due to the paperwork issues.
The Republicans again called for a caucus following that ruling.
The caucus was held Tuesday at the St. James Restaurant — again.
Carteaux and Shepherd selected Meyer on the first ballot — again.
Monday’s second caucus had more competition than the one held in July.
Carteaux and Shepherd has to choose between Meyer, Shepherd and Avilla businessman Michael Hensinger.
Each candidate was given three minutes to speak.
Hensinger owns and operates Hensinger Plumbing and Heating. He has been involved in youth sports and the Boy Scouts.
“It seemed an appropriate time to get involved with the town in a more direct manner,” Hensinger said. “This is a good opportunity for change.”
“We do need change,” Meyer said during his speech. “We have the same playground equipment we had when I was a kid. We need change with about everything that goes on with the town.”
Shepherd, who had previously said he threw hit hat into the ring only to make sure there was another Republican on the ballot, said he appreciated the support he’s gotten during his 35 years of service on the town council.
Republican Party Chairwoman Shelly Williams thanked all of the candidates for expressing an interest in public service.
“It’s a big deal to offer to serve,” Williams said. “I appreciate you.”
After the caucus was finished, Meyer said public safety is another of his big concerns, citing growth the town has seen.
“Our town has gotten big,” Meyer said. “We need to upgrade our fire rescue, our police. We need more police. We don’t have enough full-time officers.”
Meyer also said more money should be spent on the town’s park system.
After the paperwork issues surrounding the June 26 caucus, Meyer said he wasn’t sure he wanted to run again, but public support pushed him.
“I was a little hesitant,” he said. “Then the phone calls started coming in.”
