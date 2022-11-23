Several booked
into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Tyler J. Fulk, 39, of the 400 block of East Covell Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:04 p.m. Monday by Avilla police on a charge of domestic violence in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Fulk was held on $10,000 bond.
Jordan J. Gomez, 21, of the 700 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was booked at 1:18 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge.
Chad D. Grady, 48, of the 300 block of Spring Beach Road, Rome City, was arrested at 11:31 a.m. Monday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Gianna L. Harshaw, 25, of the 6500 block of East C.R. 400S, Columbia City, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Alicia L. Randol, 45, of the 100 block of Wolcott Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 5:56 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Randol was held without bond.
Kevin R. Sizemore, 46, of the 10700 block of East C.R. 400N, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:37 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Sizemore was held without bond.
Calvin B. Wilson, 66, of the 4000 block of Lillie Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:29 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony. Wilson was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.