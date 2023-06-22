KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville City Council Tuesday authorized the use of income from investments to help pay down a couple of major debt items — potentially saving the city thousands in interest.
The city has been making payments on loans for its solar field and for the cleanup in the wake of the McCray fire for years.
But higher interest rates have created another revenue source from investments the city routinely makes on fund balances.
The end result? Instead of the McCray clean-Uup loan, which has an approximate balance of $520,000, expiring in 2025, the city will have in paid off in July of this year, according to Clerk-Treasurer Katie Ritchie.
The solar field loan has a balance of $748,000.
Last year, when interest rates were relatively low, the city earned a total of approximately $246,289.29 on its investments, with more than half of that amount coming after interest rates began to jump in September 2022.
Through the first half of the year, the city has seen that revenue stream rise to approximately $345,000. Ritchie said in May, the city received $70,000 on its investments in that month alone.
The Kendallville Finance Committee, which consists of Clerk-Treasurer Katie Ritchie, Councilman Jim Dazey and Councilwoman Amy Ballard had talks regarding the extra revenue.
“We were discussing what to do with the excess funds,” Ballard said.
Those talks led to a recommendation to pay off the debts.
“I like the idea of paying off the loans ahead of time,” Dazey said Tuesday.
Ritchie was completely on board with the proposal.
“We would like to aggressively pay off the debts the city has,” she said.
In the resolution passed Tuesday by the council, it stipulated that payment will first be made to the McCray Clean-Up Site loan. Once that loan is paid off in July, payments will then be made on the solar loan.
The additional payments will be on the monthly bill claim docket for approval by the council.
Also at Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting:
• Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe swore in the Kendallville Police Department’s newest detective, Kevin Pegan.
• Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley reported his department had 92 calls for incidences in May, including responses to 63 medical calls and two working structure fires.
• Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters reported that after a relatively quiet April things got very busy in May.
Waters reported that his officers responded to 1,173 calls for service in April, down 61 from the three-year average, a decrease of 4.9%.
Included in the April reported crime categories were 11 thefts, one death investigation, two batteries and four child abuse investigations.
In April, KPD officers filed 36 criminal charges against 23 adults. During the month, there were 21 drugs charges, 11 of which were methamphetamine-related.
Code enforcement officers issues eight substandard housing warnings and eight rubbish warning during the month.
In May, the department had 1,521 calls for service, up 182 from the three-year average, an increase of 13.6%. There were 30 criminal investigations conducted as the result of crimes reported, up 15 from the three-year average.
Included in the May reported crime categories were six thefts, two death investigations, seven batteries and two sexual batteries.
City police filed 42 criminal charges against 29 adults during the month. There were nine drug charges filed in May, four of them involving methamphetamine.
In May, five substanard housing warnings were issues, along with 13 rubbish warnings, nine junk vehicle warnings and 92 grass warnings.
