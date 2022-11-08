ALBION — The Noble Council Monday gave permission for the Noble County Highway Department to pursue a trio of federal aid grant projects.
Grants won’t be awarded until March or April, but could potentially lead to high-dollar projects being mostly funded through the Indiana Department of Transportation.
INDOT administrates federal grant projects of this type in the state.
The council unanimously voted to approve letters of commitment to the following projects, which if granted, would not see dirt turned until late 2027:
• The county would like to replace Bridge 61, located on C.R. 300W, just south of C.R. 900N. The bridge spans the Elkhart River.
Under terms of the grant, the state would provide 80% of the funding.
The total cost of the project is approximately $3 million, according to Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith.
Noble County currently has five such federal aid bridge projects active, with one coming every year or so.
• The county would like to see C.R. 100N flattened on both side of C.R. 50W. This project carries an approximate price tag of $2.6 million. INDOT has deemed the area a safety concern because of numerous car-deer crashes.
Because it has been deemed a safety issue, Noble County would be on the hook for 10% of the cost.
• The county would like to work flattening Baseline Road, from C.R. 600E to C.R. 800E. The cost of that project is an estimated $8.2 millon.
The county had originally sought federal monies to flatten Baseline Road from C.R. 800E to Old S.R. 3. A year ago, that project carries an $11.6 million price tag.
This year, Smith estimated the cost to have jumped to $16 million.
Because of the cost, Smith has broken up the project into two segments.
If work is approved on the stretch from C.R. 600E to C.R. 800E, Smith said he would apply to do the remainder at a future date.
Smith also reported that he had locked in bulk diesel fuel pricing for the coming months. His contract for December delivery was set at $4.20 per gallon, with prices locked in for January at $3.96 a gallon, February at $3.79 and March at $3.57.
Noble County Highway Department Richard Rogers reported that the area could see some snow plows on the road in the coming days — but it isn’t weather related.
Rogers’ department has hired two new truck drivers, and those workers will be driving with plows to get acclimated to driving a heavy vehicle with that kind of implement attached.
“It’s a whole different experience when that’s hanging out 13 feet,” Rogers said.
