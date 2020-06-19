3 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Anthony W. Conley, 50, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Wolcottville, was booked at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
James E. Emrich, 20, of the 00 block of Lane 2752A, Turkey Lake, Hudson, was arrested at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Emrich was held on $5,000 bond.
Norman E. Hightshoe, 52, of the 400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hightshoe was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.