(Editor’s Note: Matt Getts asked Ron Shafer to name an album, song or artist for every letter of the alphabet.)
Compiled by Rocker Ron Shafer
A — “A Man I’ll Never Be,” Boston
B — Bob Seger, “Night Moves”
C — Clapton, “Wonderful Tonight”
D — Derek and the Dominoes, “Layla”
E — Eagles, “Try to Love Again.”
F — “Free Fallin’,” Tom Petty
G — “Gold Dust Woman,” Fleetwood Mac
H — “Harvest Moon,” Neil Young
I — “If I fell,” the Beatles
J — Billy Joel, “Piano Man”
K — Kinks, “Tired of Waiting”
L — “Let it Be,” the Beatles
M — Marmalade, “Reflections of My Life”
N — “Old Man,” Neil Young
O — “Oh Darlin’,” the Beatles
P — “Powder Finger,” Neil Young
Q — Queen, “You’re My Best Friend.”
R — REO, “Take it on the Run.”
S — Styx, “Babe”
T — Turtles, “She’s Rather be with me”
U2 — U2, “I Still Haven’t Found”
V — Van Morrison, “Brown-eyed Girl”
W — Warren Zevon, “Poor, Poor Pitiful Me”
X — “Xanadu,” Olivia Newton John
Y — Yes, “Roundabout”
Z — Led Zeppelin, “Stairway to Heaven”
Compiled by Music Afficianado Matt Getts
(liner notes courtesy of Wikipedia)
A – “Against the Wind,” Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band
B – Bachman-Turner-Overdrive
C – Creedence Clearwater Revival
D – Damn the Torpedos — the third studio album by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, released Oct. 19, 1979. It reached #2 on the Billboard album chart.
E — The Eagles.
F — Flat as a Pancake – debut album by American rock band Head East released in June 1975. The single “Never Been Any Reason” is a must-listen..
G — Guns-n-Roses
H — Hotel California, a classic album from the Eagles
I — “I want a New Drug,” Huey Lewis and the News
J — John Cougar Mellencamp
K — The Kinks
L — Live Bullet, Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. Many say Peter Frampton’s Frampton Comes Alive is the best live album. I give the nod to this entry released in April 1976.
M — “More than a Feeling” – Boston
N — “Nobody’s Fool” — Cinderella
O — Ozzy Osbourne
P — Presley, as in Elvis
Q — Quiet Riot
R — “Rockin’ in the Free World,” Neil Young, released in November 1989.
S — Styx
T — “Tough Guys,” released by REO Speedwagon on its album Hi Infidelity in 1980
U — U2
V — Van Halen
W — “Wheel in the Sky,” Journey
X —
Y — “You Better You Bet,” by the Who, released in February 1981
Z — Warren Zevon
Ron Shafer’s Top 13 albums of all-time
(Editor’s Note: Ron Shafer was asked to provide his top 10 albums of all-time. In true rebellious rocker fashion, he provided 13, in no particular order)
• Rolling Stones, “Some Girls,” 1979
• The Who, “Who’s Next,” 1971
• Boston, “Boston,” 1976
• Tom Petty, “Wildflowers,” 1994
• Styx, “The Grand Illusion,” 1977
• Eagles, “One of these Nights,” 1975
• Fleetwood Mac, “Rumours,” 1977
• Journey, “Infinity,” 1978
• REO Speedwagon, “Hi Infidelity,” 1980
• Neil Young, “Ragged Glory,” 1990
• Bob Seger, “Stranger in Town,” 1978
• Creedence Clearwater Revival, “Cosmo’s Factory,” 1970
• Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, “Deja Vu,” 1970
