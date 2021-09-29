WOLCOTTVILLE — An unnamed New York collector placed a winning online bid Saturday of more than $9,000 to win a rare piece of Kendallville banking history.
A rare 1873 dollar bill minted for the First National Bank of Kendallville went up for auction Saturday at the Strawser Auction Group office in Wolcottville. The currency was one of more than 500 pieces up for auction that day. Michael Strawser, the auction owner, called the rare dollar bill "the star" of Saturday's auction, attracting the most attention. The bill’s previous owner wished to remain anonymous.
After attracting the attention of more than 80 online bidders, the dollar bill, signed by then First National Bank of Kendallville president John Mitchell, sold for $9,350. Strawser said about eight bidders were left in the auction’s final moments.
Strawser had estimated before the sale the bill would fetch between $5,000 to $10,000. There are only three or four similar currency bills known to be in existence.
First National Bank of Kendallville was the forerunner of the Campbell & Fetter Bank.
The First National Bank of Kendallville was founded on June 12, 1863. William Mitchell, John Mitchell’s father, was named the bank’s president. William Mitchell was considered the father of Kendallville. He died in September 1865. After the death of his older brother, Charles in 1866, John Mitchell took over as the bank’s president.
The bank was reorganized in 1893 by Mitchell’s son-in-law, Archy Campbell, and his business partner, Jacob C. Fetter. They renamed it the Campbell & Fetter Bank.
