Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Joshua L. Jacobs, 31, of the 400 block of East Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:36 a.m. Thursday by Albion police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Jacobs was held on $1,000 bond.
Fidel A. Murillo, 25, of the 400 block of South Seventh Street, Albion, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Murillo was held without bond.
Hardis L. Pearson, 25, of the 2100 block of East Pontiac Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:41 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Pearson was held on $3,500 bond.
Jeremiah A. Yuhas, 38, of the 800 block of Union Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 1:53 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on four warrants. No charging information provided. Yuhas was held on $2,500 bond.
Daniel R. Anway, 19, of the 600 block of Northwood Court, Kendallville, was booked at 9:10 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Garreth E. Castillo, 19, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Castillo was released on his own recognizance.
Dallas J. Downam II, 32, of the 100 block of Veterans Way, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:09 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor; and a body attachment warrant. Downam was held on $8,658.45 cash bond.
Thomas J. Miller Jr., 46, of the 100 block of Harding Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael A. Pearson, 53, of the 100 block of Grand Street, Rome City, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Friday by Wolcottville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Pearson was held without bond.
Joshua S. Robertson, 31, of the 3500 block of West Richmond Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 8:20 a.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Robertson was held without bond.
Adrian Sanchez, 23, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 9:42 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of battery involving bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor. Sanchez was held on $2,500 bond.
Timothy W. Schieber, 43, of the 6400 block of South Old U.S. 27, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 5:04 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Beall was held on $2,500 bond.
Jakob I. Speelman, 22, of the 1500 block of Brookview Boulevard, Kendallville, was booked at 9:05 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Andrew J. Staton, 23, of the 2900 block of north Schlabach Street, Kimmell, was arrested at 9:27 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Staton was released on his own recognizance.
Sherri Roush, 49, of the 300 block of South Harrison Street, Topeka, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Roush was held on $2,500 bond.
William R. Chorpenning, 37, of the 400 block of Ramona Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Chorpenning was held without bond.
Nicholous L. Finton, 35, of the 1900 block of Guilford Street, Huntington, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Finton was held without bond.
Steven J. Lester, 32, of the 200 block of North Raleigh, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:02 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
