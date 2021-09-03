KENDALLVILLE — The colorful beehive boxes displayed on Main Street have been the buzz around town this summer as they are part of the city’s Art on Main project.
The project gives locals the chance to decorate the chosen annual item, which is displayed on Main Street throughout the summer and later auctioned off to raise money for the city’s Main Street organization, Experience the Heart of Kendallville.
Adirondack chairs, benches and wheelbarrows are items that have been decorated in the past and this year, beehive boxes were selected as the item.
”We thought it would be neat to have something that’s an art project, but could also help the environment and the bees,” said Kristen Johnson, executive director of the Kendallville Chamber of Commerce.
20 boxes in total were decorated with about 19 local artists painting them. One of the artists decided to put two of them together as one.
As the summer comes to a close, the boxes displayed on Main Street will be auctioned off on Sept. 18 from 2-4 p.m. at the Hosler Realty building.
She encourages local beekeepers and people who are interested in beekeeping to come to the auction including people who like art.
”We even invited the Northeastern Indiana Beekeeper’s Association to have them participate,” she said. “There will be a few people from the organization doing demonstrations and talking about beekeeping.”
The money that’s raised from the auction goes to Experience the Heart of Kendallville to help with downtown revitalization projects.
This year’s Art on Main project is being sponsored by NIPSCO.
