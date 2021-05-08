Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Jared Drake, 23, of the 5800 block of West C.R. 900N, Ligonier, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of driving while suspended.
Garret Wetzel, 28, of the 1100 block of West U.S. 20, LaGrange, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange town police on a body attachment warrant.
Zachary North, 26, of the 3900 block of South C.R. 200E, LaGrange, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to charges of driving while suspended and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
James Middaugh, 47, of the 4300 block of 14 Mile Road, Tekonsha, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe.
Phenix Caldwell, 36, of the 800 block of Elenina Street, Quincy, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe.
Melody Sheets, 37, of the 4400 block of West C.R. 105S, Angola, was booked Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of possession of marijuana/probation violation.
William Blanton, 25, of the 6600 block of Maumee Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of driving while suspended.
William Norman, 49, of the 2400 block of Gladen Street, Springfield, Ohio, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Marcus Taylor, 24, of the 300 block of South Monroe Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating without ever receiving a license and a warrant issued by authorities in St. Joe County.
Cassandra Centers, 29, of the 400 block of West Steuben Street, LaGrange, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Centers posted bond and was released Thursday.
William Norman, 49, of the 2400 block of Gladen Street, Springfield, Ohio, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Norman posted bond and was released Thursday.
