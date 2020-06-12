KENDALLVILLE — The 2020 Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce banquet will now be held in 2021.
After postponing the banquet originally scheduled for Thursday, April 23 because of the coronavirus, the chamber has decided to wait until 2021.
Executive Director Kristen Johnson said the banquet will now be Friday, April 23, 2021.
She said discussion was had about hosting the event this fall, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the rescheduling of other events the board came to the conclusion that it was best to hold it in 2021.
“We didn’t want to compete with other events,” she said.
Johnson said the only possible change to the 2021 event will be the location, depending on its availability.
Awards will still be given out and keynote speaker, Jaylon Smith, a northeast Indiana native and Dallas Cowboy linebacker has confirmed his attendance.
“All of our sponsors are on board for the 2021 date,” she said.
More details on the banquet will be available after the first of the year.
