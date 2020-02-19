KENDALLVILLE — City Council President Jim Dazey took time Tuesday night to recognize 2019’s best in red and blue, naming Eric Terry firefighter of the year and Doug Davis police officer of the year.
The city annually recognizes one staffer from the city’s two emergency departments for their efforts protecting Kendallville during the prior year.
At Tuesday night’s Kendallville City Council meeting, Dazey, who was subbing in for Mayor Suzanne Handshoe who was absent, opened the evening with the awards, presenting plaques to the two winners.
From the fire department, Terry was the 2019 Firefighter of the Year recipient.
Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley, new to the top job and formerly a longtime volunteer himself, said Terry is the kind of volunteer fire departments dream to have on their roster.
“Eric has been an extraordinary volunteer for the last year. He made 100% of our fire runs last year. He’s very dedicated, met all of his goals for the last year. He’s one of the aspects of a volunteer we’re definitely looking for,” McKinley said.
For the police department, Davis was the recipient of the Officer of the Year.
“Doug had a tremendous year during 2019, he’s always been a very exemplary officer. He has been pretty much solely responsible for the department’s Facebook. I’ve helped him a lot with it,” Police Chief Rob Wiley said, getting a tremendous laugh at the last bit.
Wiley also noted two major accomplishments Davis had during 2019 in his duty.
Davis was the officer who initiated a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle that led to the arrest of three Fort Wayne individuals who were later charged with robbing Kendallville’s Subway at gunpoint then returning the next night to rob the Little Caesars.
Late in the year, Davis was also the responding officer to a domestic complaint at Maple Grove mobile home park, when a man allegedly pulled a handgun. Davis fired and neutralized the threat and was later cleared by a Noble County Prosecutor investigation that determined his actions were justified.
“He had an incident at the end of the year, a shooting incident that exemplified the professionalism and maturity and expertise of Doug and all the officers in our department,” Wiley said. “He has been a tremendous asset to the department and this city.”
In other business Tuesday, Dazey also presented a plaque recognizing Kerry Mason, who retired as a clerk from the wastewater department after 23 years.
The council also read a proclamation for Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, declaring protection of the unborn and all life in the City of Kendallville.
Council members then tabled a third reading of a zoning change regarding crematories after concerns were raised following a second reading two weeks ago and subsequent media coverage of the issue.
