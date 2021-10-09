Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday through Thursday, according to jail records.
Geovony Carranza, 34, of the 700 block of West Lexington Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested at 9 a.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging operating without ever receiving a license.
Jacob Campbell, 24, of the 400 block of Kruger Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided.
Victor Pinon, 18, of the 2800 block of End Street, S.R. 9, LaGrange, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge.
Kimberlee Bridons, 32, of the 00 block of Mosskey Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Saturday by Wolcottville police on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense and operating while intoxicated-endangering.
Lavon Graber, 19, of the 0700 block of North C.R. 1700W, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Tomas Gonzalez, 65, of the 2800 block of North C.R. 920W, Shipshewana, was arrested at 7:09 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15% with a prior conviction for that offense.
Gregory Myers, 54, no address provided, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level above 0.15%.
Justin Bastion, 21, of the 1000 block of East C.R. 610S, LaGrange, was arrested at 8:05 a.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charges of strangulation, domestic battery and operating while intoxicated.
Darian Diehl, no age or address provided, was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange town police on a charge of public intoxication.
Collien Hembree, 36, of the 5300 block of North S.R. 3, Howe, was arrested at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of battery-bodily injury.
Jonathon Meer, 34, of the 800 block of George Road, Bronson, Michigan, was arrested at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. No further information provided.
Yvonne Handshoe, 29, of the 300 block of Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Jacob Truelove, 30, of the 200 block of West Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Truelove also had a warrant issued by authorities in DeKalb County.
