LAGRANGE — Saying it would be tough to enforce a county building mask mandate once the state backs away from a state-wide mask mandate, the LaGrange County Commissioners voted Monday to ease rules their regulations and no longer require those entering county buildings to wear a mask. Instead, the mandate is now merely a recommendation.
The move comes as coronavirus pandemic policies across the state are being eased. LaGrange County remains a blue county, meaning it has one of the lowest metrics for community spread of the coronavirus as calculated by the Indiana Department of Health. LaGrange is one of 53 blue counties in the state, down from more than 60 last week.
Terry Martin, president of the LaGrange County Board of Commissioners said it was time to drop the mandate and just move on.
In other matters, the commissioners also voted to drop a nuisance complaint against Scott Jordan, a Wolcottville property owner.
That complaint was levied against a property Jordan owns at 4750 South C.R. 400E.
LaGrange County Code Enforcement Officer Bill Stewart cited Jordan after he failed to clean up the property when warned. Stewart told the commissioners when Jordan didn’t respond to his warning, he filed the formal complaint.
Recently Jordan cleaned the property and Stewart said he is no longer in violation of the county code.
The commissioners also gave their permission for the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office to turn over its Victim’s Advocate car to the highway department to be sold at auction. The 2011 Dodge needs about $2,500 worth of repairs. LaGrange County Prosecutor Travis Glick told the commissioners his office simply doesn’t need the car right now, and the cost of repairing the vehicle is almost identical to what he believes the car to be worth.
Glick said in the next year, his office would like to get a newer vehicle for the victim’s advocate, but that the car isn’t needed at this time.
Annie Fleck, the prosecutor’s office’s victim’s advocate, got permission to use the sidewalks around the courthouse office to create chalk billboards she hopes will help make people aware that April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Fleck told the commissioners that nearly one of out every six women will be sexually assaulted in their lifetime.
Fleck said she wanted to place chalk messages on the sidewalks to help bring awareness to the size of the problem.
The commissioners approved allowing the county’s planning department to institute a new policy requiring people seeking building permits to fill out a two-page application instead of coming to the office and standing at its counter to get those permits. Under the new plan, those seeking the permits would have to fill out the form and then wait three days while the staff researches those properties before receiving the required paperwork. The forms can be filled out in person, or online.
Robbie Miller, the planning department director, said this new procedure will make the process fair for everyone applying for the permits.
IT Director Dave Warren got the commissioners’ permission to switch the county’s internet provider from Century Link to LigTel. Warren said Century Link currently charges the county about $750 a month for internet service, and LigTel can provide the county with a fiber optic service that will be at least 10 times faster than the service currently provided by Century Link for $299.
“We’ve been paying way too much for too long,” he said.
LigTel operates a fiber optic line that passes near the sheriff’s department and will run a new line into the building that the county can hook in to. Since the county operates its own fiber-optic network that attaches all of the county buildings together in a single fiber optic system, it will be simple to upgrade the system, Warren explained.
In other matters, the highway department awarded bids to rebuild and resurface a stretch of C.R. 250N from C.R. 675 into the Shipshewana to API Construction for $259,868. The bulk of that cost will be paid for using money the county received from the state and its Community Crossing grant program.
The commissioners also awarded LaPorte Construction Company a contract to rebuild two bridges – one located on C.R. 100E just north of C.R. 400N where the road crosses the Pigeon River, and the second on C.R. 50E just north of C.R. 700N – for a cost of $826,589.10. That too will be paid for using money from the Community Crossing grant the county received from the state.
The highway department also opened bids for two new truck chassis and the hydraulic equipment needed to operate a plow and a dump bed. Highway Department Superintendent Ben Parish took those bids under advisement and will report back to the commissioners at their April 19 meeting.
