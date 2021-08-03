LAGRANGE — A Howe man on Monday was arrested and charged with money laundering, a Level 6 felony, for allegedly extorting a large sum of cash from a local Amish man.
Roberto Alvez, 40, of the 4800 block of S.R. 9 North, Howe, was arrested and taken into custody by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department.
Documents filed with the LaGrange Superior Court said, Alvez is accused of sending a threatening letter in July 2020 to a local Amish man he was familiar with. In that letter, Alvez allegedly said he would kill the Amish man unless he sent Alvez a check for $7,500. Alvez is said to have instructed the man to mail the check to his address along with a letter saying the money was a gift.
Detectives with the Indiana State Police working the case said the Amish victim in this case believed the threat to be real. Fearing for his life, he obtained a certified check from his bank for $7,500 and mailed it to Alvez as instructed.
Approximately one month later, Alvez allegedly sent the victim a second letter, demanding the victim’s brother send Alvez him an additional $7,500 or he, too, would be harmed. It was at that point that the victim contacted the police.
Police were able to track down Alvez in August 2020, and according to the report, Alvez admitted to receiving and cashing the check. But Alvez denied he was the letter’s author and told police he thought the money was sent to him as a gift. He agreed to return the money to the victim within two weeks. But that never happened.
Alvez was picked up by LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputies and members of the Indiana State Police at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday and is being held in the LaGrange County Jail on a single charge of money laundering.
According to Indiana State Trooper Brian Kreger, authorities had been looking for Alvez for more than a year.
“We knew what he was driving and we spotted his car at a trailer park,” Kreger said. “We sat on the vehicle until he came out and got in it.”
