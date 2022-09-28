KENDALLVILLE — Drivers trying to use South Main Street are detouring again as the city fixes a new sewer main break just south of Drake Road.
If you're asking yourself, "Didn't they just have that torn up recently?" the answer is, yes, back in July.
In fact, the asphalt patch over the hole from the last time is just a few dozen feet south of where crews were working on Wednesday.
"We have a sewer main collapse issue, again, just like we had about two or three months ago," city engineer Scott Derby said. "That block is problematic, so we're obviously need to make a repair with what's going on, because there was a void under the road that was discovered."
Crews were last in that block just south of Drake Road right after the Fourth of July holiday, cutting a large square hole into the road and getting
The sewer line under that section of South Main Street is an old clay pipe — clay was the industry standard for these kinds of underground lines for decades before the development of modern-day PVC plastic — and has started breaking apart.
"That's what in most of the older parts of town. That was the standard for many many years," Derby said.
Crews will work this week to find and fix the immediate break, but then the city will come back and line the pipe to try to improve its integrity and give it more life instead of opting to go straight for an expensive replacement project.
"We're looking to get back in there and slip line it with the PVC liner, so you don't have to dig it up. It's a much more cost-effective solution," Derby said.
