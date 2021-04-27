INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law a bill authored by Rome City Rep. Dave Abbott to increase the criminal penalties for repeat offenders who flee police with a vehicle.
Abbott authored House Enrolled Act 1097 in response to police departments who have been seeing a recent increase in the number of people choosing to lead officers on high-speed pursuits that are dangerous not just for the suspect and pursuing officer but anyone else on the roadway.
State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, sponsored the bill in the Senate.
The bill ups the penalty for a second offense of fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle to a Level 5 felony.
Those who testified at the Statehouse in favor of the measure included Noble County Sheriff Max Weber and Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery, who have expressed concerns about the number of pursuits they've been seeing over recent months.
Weber reported that the Noble County Sheriff's Department saw a 67% increase in pursuit in 2020 comapred to 2021 and the county has already seen multiple pursuits so far in 2021 — including the recent incident where a LaOtto man allegedly attempted to flee from police starting in Fort Wayne, making it to Kendallville where he exchange gunfire with officers before being taken into custody.
Local authorities weren't the only ones concerned about pursuits, Abbott found, as the bill started moving through the process.
"It was one of my top bills on my list," Abbott said. "I started to draft that bill and found other people reaching out to me, Fort Wayne police, Evansville, we started to craft that so it would be fair to be a deterrent to these repeat offenders."
In conversations with prosecutors and judges, Abbott was told that the Level 6 felony count wasn't doing much to discourage people from punching the gas when a police officer tries to stop them. While evading police, a suspect may be able to throw guns or drugs out of the vehicle and avoid more serious charges if police don't see or aren't able to recover the items.
A Level 6 felony has an advisory sentence of one year in the local jail, as compared to a Level 5 felony which has a sentencing range of one to six years in state prison with an advisory sentence of three years.
The enhancement only applies to resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and would not apply to foot pursuits or other resisting law enforcement incidents where a person fights officers.
"They know, and from what I've heard from my prosecutors and judges that I've interviewed, they know the law as well as the police do. They know it's a Level 6 felony and they'll do one year or less in the public jail," Abbott said.
Abbott said some people raised concerns about people who might flee from police if they panic when being pulled over, especially younger drivers, but Abbott said Tuesday the enhancement only applies to repeat offenders and prosecutors and judges would still have discretion to mitigate the charge by reducing the charge or mitigating the sentence if they felt it appropriate.
Whether the bill has an impact long-term to reduce high-speed pursuits will have to be seen, but Abbott said he was happy to carry the bill to try to help out law enforcement.
"Will it change it? I guess time will tell, but there's been a push for it," he said.
