LIGONIER — The Indiana State Police arrested a man last Friday in Ligonier who had been on the run for more than 10 months.
Mackenzie T. Martin, 29, of the 5500 block of North C.R. 320W, Shipshewana, was taken into custody at approximately 1:30 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Jay Street by state troopers with the assistance of the Ligonier Police Department.
Martin was booked into the Noble County Jail.
The Indiana Department of Correction issued a warrant for Martin’s arrest on a parole violation on Nov. 26, 2018.
Martin had been paroled from the Westville Correctional Facility after being sentenced March 29, 2016, in Noble County on three counts of failure to register as a sex offender, a Class D felony; and illegal sex offender residency, a Class D felony.
Martin allegedly violated terms of his parole, resulting in the IDOC issuing a warrant for his arrest.
Martin also had an active warrant issued by authorities in Noble County on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia relating to an incident which occurred Nov. 20, 2018. Noble County court issued an arrest warrant for Martin on those charges on Jan. 16, 2019.
Martin had been on the run ever since.
Finding him was eventually tasked to Indiana State Trooper Brian Kreger.
Kreger followed tips on Martin’s whereabouts to Corunna and then to Garrett. He then got word of a connection in Hamilton.
“That’s when I started to get good information,” Kreger said.
A former acquaintance of Martin’s tipped off police that Martin was living with a woman.
“I started to track her then,” Kreger said.
The woman’s trail led to Albion, then to Ligonier.
Police knew the car the woman was driving and located it in front of a residence on Jay Street.
Police surrounded the residence and eventually located Martin in a downstairs bathroom.
Kreger credited the assistance of dispatchers at the Fort Wayne Post and in Noble County with being critical to the apprehension. He said dispatchers help provide such key information as the type of vehicle a person may be driving.
Martin had originally been sentenced to serve two years on a charge of child molesting, a Class C felony, on July 14, 2011, in Noble County. On Jan. 31, 2013, Martin was sentenced in that same county on another child molestation charge, also a Class C felony. He was sentenced to one year and five months on that charge.
On Sept. 17, 2015, Martin was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender, a Class C felony, in Allen County. He received a four-year sentence at that time.
