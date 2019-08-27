KENDALLVILLE — Now that Kendallville is on the way to completing a major streetscape to make the downtown look nice, the city’s Main Street organization will be starting discussion about developing downtown standards keep the area looking nice long term.
Just in the earliest stages of discussion, city leaders are talking about developing rules with handle some of the most egregious types of issues such as broken glass, windows covered with boards, cardboard or garbage bags and other unsightly disrepair.
On its sixth attempt, Kendallville was finally successful in applying for a $600,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, which will pay for a little more than half of a proposed $1.1 million facelift for downtown.
That project includes tearing out and fully replacing sidewalks and curbs, upgrading downtown electrical for festivals and events and adding decorative features including lighting, benches and planters.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said at Monday’s Kendallville Economic Development Advisory Committee meeting that city groups involved in the project will be coming together Sept. 9 and plan the next steps forward. The city expects to put out a project bid package yet this fall.
“We want to get a bid out this fall for construction in the spring,” Handshoe said.
Construction is likely to be phased in 2020, since it’s unlikely a contractor will be able to tackle both sides of more than two blocks of Main Street. The city will also work with the builder to try to ensure that access to downtown businesses in maintained, so owners aren’t too adversely affected by the construction.
In tandem with the streetscape work, Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Johnson reported that Experience the Heart of Kendallville, the city’s official Main Street organization, is launching four new committees in order to stay compliant with state rules.
Among those four committees will be one that is focused on developing downtown standards to guide the city and its building owners going forward.
Right now, the city doesn’t have specific ordinances or guidelines for downtown building owners to follow, Handshoe said, which limits the city’s code enforcement officers ability to tackle issues.
“It’s going to be the only way we improve the look,” Handshoe said.
Nothing specific has been developed at this point — conversations haven’t even started yet — but committee members Monday briefly discussed what would be blatant problems like broken windows or boarded up windows.
CPA Scott Frick, whose office is downtown, said he could see the city giving owners some leeway to correct issues, since some repairs or improvements can’t be done overnight.
“I can see a time limit … maybe you give them 60-90 days,” Frick said.
Handshoe agreed and said the city could even steer building owners to some assistance. The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission’s facade grant program is more liberal than many communities in what it funds and the amount of money that’s available per application, so a notice letter could even include an application form with some information about what the program covers.
“We will say ‘Here is an application for a façade grant,” Handshoe said. “We’re trying to all work together to make our downtown attractive.”
Joe Sells of Hosler Realty, who is serving as the president of the downtown Economic Improvement District, said the interim board is working on re-authorizing the district, which lapsed after not being re-approved at the end of 2018.
The EID had been responsible for downtown snow removal, maintain flowers and trees and helping with miscellaneous projects such as downtown lighting at the holidays.
“We are working together to get those letters out,” Sells said. “We’re on a schedule for the city council early November and we’ll have a town hall meeting to answer any questions for the downtown building owners.”
Sells reported the group does not currently have a contract in place for snow removal for the coming winter, although the district board usually doesn’t tackle that until September. Interest in the job has been low, however, with only one person Sells had contacted so far expressing an interest.
