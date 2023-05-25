KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Police Department honored its own for their service in protecting and serving the community, and paid tribute to the fallen, this year Indiana Master Trooper James Bailey, killed in March in the line of duty.
Officers, dispatchers and support staff gathered Wednesday at 11 a.m. under a brilliantly sunny sky in the downtown pocket park to remember those who died in the line of duty and recognize service milestones within the department.
The department’s honor guard presented and retrieved the colors.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and council member James Dazey together placed the red, white and blue wreath honoring fallen officers. Dazey also led the Pledge of Allegiance. Ken Kankovsky played Taps.
Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters noted that 566 names of fallen officers who died in the line of duty have been added to the national police memorial.
“There are now just over 24,000, a staggering number for people who are regular citizens,” he said.
Master Trooper Bailey was supposed to be off duty that day he was killed, Waters said, but reported for duty because of worsening weather conditions. He died on Interstate 69 as he deployed stop sticks to stop a fleeing suspect.
“The officers here know him as a trooper, as an officer and as a friend,” Waters said.
On April 12, Kendallville’s police officers experienced the joy of community policing, walking on a Hero Walk with 100 kindergarten students, Waters said.
Just 7 1/2 hours later, officers were responding to an active shooter at Drake Terrace Apartments.
“They didn’t hesitate, they went headlong toward the fire,” Waters said.
The threat was eliminated after several hundred rounds of fire were expended by the suspect.
Waters presented five-year service awards to Officer Sidney Shartzer, a school resource officer, dispatcher Dan Leighty and Officer Kevin Pegan. A 10-year award went to Lieutenant Nathanial Stahl. Lt. John Dixon, a school resource officer, received a 25-year service award.
Waters received his own surprise recognition from the department he’s led since May 1, 2020. Dixon presented Waters with an Outstanding Leadership Award that read: “Outstanding Leadership Award presented to Lance L. Waters in appreciation for your Leadership, Service and Dedication to the Kendallville Police Department.”
Dixon said he met Waters when they both were at the Indiana Police Academy. It was also Dixon who encouraged Waters to apply at the Kendallville department.
“He has shown true leadership, front and center in the hard times, through the pandemic and at the active shooter incident,” Dixon said.
Pastor Marc Buwalda offered the opening and closing prayers. In his closing prayer, Buwalda cited Joshua 1:9:
“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”
