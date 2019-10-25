Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Alexandria L. Hall, 19, of the 300 block of Harriman Street, Rome City, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Tuesday by the Indiana State Police on two warrants charging a probation violation and a warrant for which charging information was not provided. Hall was held without bond.
Matthew S. McKinney, 32, of the 5500 block of North Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. McKinney was held without bond.
Nichole A. Short, 30, of the 100 block of River Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on charges of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor. Short was held on $3,500 bond.
Yovani Tirado, 20, of the 100 block of North River Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. Tirado was held on $3,500 bond.
Joshua A. Wesley, 33, of the 400 block of Ley Street, was arrested at 8:03 a.m. Tuesday by Avilla police on a charge of domestic battery on a child, a Level 6 felony. Wesley was held on $50,000 bond.
Jose A. Hernandez, 27, of the 100 block of Folten Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hernandez was held without bond.
Heather N. Jones, 24, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:12 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a violation of drug court. Jones was held without bond.
Jordin X. Nolen, 18, of the 1600 block of Hickory Place, Goshen, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor. Nolen was held on $3,500 bond.
Billy J. Ritchie, 40, of the 700 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Ritchie was held on $450 cash bond.
Regina K. Stocklin, 49, of the 12100 block of North Hiawatha Drive, Syracuse, was arrested at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 5 felony. Stocklin was held without bond.
