ROME CITY — Policy updates will soon be coming to the Rome City Marshal’s Office.
With approval from the Rome City Town Council, Marshal Paul Hoffman signed a contract to begin the process of updating the town’s public safety policies with Lexipol, a risk management service.
“Our policies (state and federal) haven’t been updated since 2016,” Hoffman informed the board. “I am sure many of our policies are far behind.
“For me two of the biggest things that will get a department in trouble is your policies and training. I think this is the easiest way to make sure all of our policies are up to date,” Hoffman added.
The contract allows Hoffman to work with a representative from Lexipol once a week to update his department’s policies and procedures.
There are some 160 state and federal policies, which need to be updated. The most recent one went into effect earlier this summer with President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order banning the use of chokeholds by police officers unless the officer’s life was at risk.
Hoffman said the updated language on the policy, which was signed into law in June was just recently sent to his office by the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
Along with working to update policies and procedures the town will also receive short training videos for the first 30 days.
Hoffman said he will be able to share these videos with his officers allowing for training on the updated policies and procedures.
Many of the departments in Noble and LaGrange counties currently utilize Lexipol’s services.
Hoffman said the city of Kendallville has been utilizing the risk management company for the past three years. The Noble County Sheriff’s Office recently signed a contract with the company. It is also utilized by Albion and Topeka.
The service has a one time fee of just over $14,000, which will be paid for with CARES Act funds the town received. The cost to the town on a yearly basis will be the $2,000 subscription fee.
The electronic policy and procedural manual will be automatically updated by the company each time there is an update or change to a policy of procedure.
In approving the contract council member Cheryl Clifton said the service is just another added protection for the department.
During the meeting Hoffman also updated the council on the newly installed electronic speed warning sign on Front Street. The sign, which can be programmed electronically, flashes 25 mph warning drivers of the speed limit.
“It is having an impact,” he said.
From Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 the street saw 8,243 vehicles travel west past the sign on Front Street. The first week the sign was in place it recorded 36 vehicles traveling 20 mph over the speed limit. The second week that number was down to two. Those traveling at a medium risk speed of 10 mph over the speed limit was 106 vehicles. That number declined to 58 vehicles the second week.
The sign will remain on the west bound side of the street until the end of January before it is moved to the east bound side to warn motorists heading into town. Eventually the sign will be moved throughout the town to help enforce speed limits, where they are being abused.
In other business:
• Nick Heffner was elected council president and Kirk Klein is vice president.
• Approval was given to upgrade the video conferencing system in the town’s conference room. CARES Act monies will be used for the project, which also included the purchase of iPads for the council members and administration.
• A contract renewal with Gary Cox for technology services was approved for $3,000.
• Wording updates were made to the town’s refuge/garbage code to allow for better enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.