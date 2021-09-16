KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Public Library board members breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday night with the news that potential roof repairs are under warranty.
Director Kate Mullins said a work crew found rust-colored spots on the shingles when they were cleaning the library’s gutters. Subsequent inspections found the number of rust spots was multiplying.
Fetters Construction, the library’s builder, tracked down the roofing supplier and learned the spots are paint-related and caused by a manufacturing defect. The cost of the repairs is covered under the Michigan roof supplier’s warranty. A company representative will soon come to Kendallville to work with the library on repairs.
The board also learned that a major upgrade to Evergreen software during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend will curtail operations for libraries all over Indiana. Mullins said many services, such as check-in, holds on materials, renewals and other circulation-related tasks, will be offline or severely limited during the upgrade. There’s also no guarantee the upgrade will go smoothly or be completed on time.
Meeting room space will still be available, and WiFi will be accessible from the parking lot.
After some discussion, the board voted to close the library on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26 and 27, to avoid the major disruptions of services that comes with such an upgrade. Board member Brandi Hicks also noted that 2021 had been a difficult year for the staff, and she felt the staff would benefit from the time off to celebrate the holiday.
The library was already scheduled to be closed Thanksgiving Day, but is usually open the two days after the holiday. Mullins said the closing will be heavily advertised so patrons can plan to check out materials before the weekend.
In other business, Mullins reviewed staffing needs at the libraries. The board approved Mullins request to update the organizational chart for employees.
A new employee, Mary Graber, will begin work at the library Oct. 7. Graber has 14 years of library experience, Mullins said, and has worked at both Eckhart Public Library and Peabody Library. Graber was youth services manager at Peabody for three years.
No one attended the meeting to comment on the library’s required 2022 budget hearing. The budget is expected to be adopted at the October meeting.
