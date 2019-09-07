With a poor planting season, troublesome weather and uncertainty in the market, the expectation that farmers may hold onto more grain in storage leaves them open to one new problem — bugs.
The most recent USDA Crop Progress report indicated that nearly 1.3 million acres of Indiana corn are in poor or very poor condition, among the highest in the nation.
But the longer grain is held in storage, the more opportunity there is for insects to start gnawing away on that stored product.
“Many people in our industry still don’t realize just how destructive and costly insects can be to stored grain,” said Dannis Warf, regional sales manager for Central Life Sciences in Springfield, Illinois. “There’s nothing you can do about the weather or political challenges, but protecting your grains from bugs is very much in your control.”
Warf is an associate certified entomologist who has consulted with grain industry professionals about insect control for more than 30 years. He has seen firsthand the damage caused by stored grain insects, which are responsible for destroying up to 10% of the U.S. grain crop every year during post-harvest infestations, costing the industry upwards of $2.5 billion a year according to USDA estimates.
Holding corn into the warmer months of next year undoubtedly puts stored commodities at a higher risk for insect infestation, according to Warf. If left undetected or untreated, insects can lead to lower test weight in addition to the threat of grain being docked for the presence of live insects.
“I’ve seen operations take large profit losses from insects when the right combination of grain protectants would have only cost pennies per bushel,” said Warf. “For the most effective control, you have to know what you’re dealing with.”
In Indiana, rice weevils have been found in stored grain for years. However, warmer temperatures in recent years are making the lesser grain borer more prevalent in the state. Warf notes that this new threat is as destructive as weevils and in a shorter period of time.
Weevils are one of the easiest to identify due to their distinct snout, and the small hole on the surface of the grain that they create. The lesser grain borer has a cylindrical body and is known to leave powdery residue in and around infested grains, but also leave a hole in the grain surface as they breed.
To spot signs of insect activity, Warf recommends checking the outside of bins, aeration fans, and hatches on top of bins. He also suggests taking a sample from the top or core of the grain when first pouring it out.
In addition to knowing what type of insect is being controlled, Warf recommends that operations consider their storage plans when selecting protectants.
For short-term storage, he recommends an insecticide to treat all empty bins and any grain handling equipment before loading new grain. This will help to ensure control of any remaining adult insects. For grains being stored longer than 90 days, he advises including an insect growth regulator to prevent future insects from developing into problem infestations.
If weevils have been identified infesting grain, the addition of a synergist with the application of an adulticide would be the most effective treatment to control both short- and long-term storage situations.
“Once you know more about your infestation and your storage plans, I always recommend consulting with a crop advisor or extension advisor to find the right protectants for your operation,” said Warf. “Other things to ask about are length of residual control, restrictions on product use and chance of resistance developing. Just a little bit of planning can end up saving operations a great deal of money in the long run.”
