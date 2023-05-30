LIGONIER — A crowd gathered in Oak Park Cemetery under sunny skies Monday to remember fallen veterans of all military service branches. Many brought lawn chairs and most sought out the shade of the nearby trees to witness the ceremony.
Gary Lawrence of West Noble American Legion Post 243 served as master of ceremonies. He noted that the post presented a s similar service earlier in the morning at Sparta Cemetery near Kimmell. He opened with a poem, known by two titles: “Just a Common Soldier” or “A Soldier Died Today.”
Lawrence then read the names of veterans and auxiliary members, legion members and Noble County veterans who have died in the past year.
Scouts presented a bouquet of red, white and blue flowers, laid at the base of Oak Park’s flagpole.
Lawrence quoted Romans 12:2: “And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God” before offering a prayer. He closed the service with the reading of the poem, “Flanders Field.”
At a noon on the Martin Street Bridge, a similar gathering paid homage to sailors lost at sea or who were buried at seas.
Lawrence noted that while all branches of service have watches, the U.S. Navy watch is typically keeping watch over equipment and operations of the ship.
“The mot reverent watch is a burial at sea, which I have witnessed,” he said.
Ligonier Mayor Earle Franklin had the honor of throwing a wreath of fresh flowers off of the bridge into the Elkhart River in honor of those lost at sea. The current quickly carried the flowers downstream/
At both gatherings, Legion Post 243 color guard presented the colors and fired a three-shot salute as “Taps” was played.
