Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Ryan A. Bogatitus, 28, of the 3500 block of West Hirsch Street, Chicago, was arrested at 11:46 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant for which charging information was not provided. Bagatitus was held without bond.
Noah J. Calderon, 20, of the 17900 block of C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested at 6:58 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; and minor in possession/consumption of alcohol, a Class B misdemeanor. Calderon posted $4,500 bond and was released Saturday.
Christopher M. Caldwell, 37, of the 600 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:18 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Caldwell was also held on a body attachment warrant. Caldwell was held without bond.
Brandy R. Gillespie, 45, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was booked at 6:10 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Michael E. Godsey, 47, of the 600 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:23 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Godsey was held without bond.
Grant H. Gregory, 21, of the 7600 block of East C.R. 1200N, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:09 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gregory was held on $3,500 bond.
Macenzie T. Martin, 29, of the 5500 block of North C.R. 320W, Shipshewana, was arrested at 1:38 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Martin was held without bond.
Michael J. Nicodemus, 36, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 11 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Nicodemus was held on $450 cash bond.
Sergio Rodriguez Moreno, 34, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 7:37 a.m. on a warrant charging three counts of dealing cocaine, a Level 4 felony. Moreno was held without bond.
Jonathan Hinojosa, 23, of the 5100 block of Campbell Avenue, Chicago, was arrested at 6:14 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of criminal recklessness-deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony. Hinojosa was held without bond.
Esteban Martinez Jr., 35, of the 59400 block of Creek Ridge Court, Elkhart, was arrested at 6:14 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of criminal recklessness-deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony. Martinez was held without bond.
Pablo Mendez, 49, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was booked at 8:45 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.
Marcus L. Miller, 22, of the 200 block of Nature Trail, Topeka, was arrested at 1:23 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Miller was held on $3,500 bond.
Bryan L. Plata, 26, of the 4900 block of East New York Street, Indianapolis, was booked at 9:28 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Laura L. Schambers, 41, of the 300 block of Cherry Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:32 p.m. Saturday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Schambers was held on $3,500 bond.
Bradley S. Ackerman, 50, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:13 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of battery on an officer, a Level 6 felony; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Ackerman was held on $4,500 bond.
Justin R. DeCamp, 22, of the 1100 block of South C.R. 950E, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. DeCamp was held on $4,500 bond.
Wayne L. Patton, 47, of the 400 block of West Lisbon Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:25 p.m. Sunday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Patton posted $1,000 bond and was released Sunday.
Amanda K. Pavel, 25, of the 400 block of West Huntington Street, North Webster, was arrested at 1:09 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony. Pavel was held without bond.
Travis A. Smith, 35, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Carthage, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Smith was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.