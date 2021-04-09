Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Tony J. Jacobs, 37, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Jacobs was held on $2,500 bond.
Megan L. Krueckeberg, 36, of the 2100 block of West Fox Lake Road, Angola, was arrested at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Krueckeberg was held on $3,000 bond.
Heather N. Jones, 26, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts of violation of drug court, a Level 6 felony. Jones was held without bond.
Creg E. Presco, 45, of the 2700 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Presco was held on $2,500 bond.
