KENDALLVILLE — East Noble's FIRST Robotics team, the Cyber Knights, is proud to announce it won the Rookie Inspiration Award sponsored by National Instruments at the Bloomington district competition this past weekend.
This award celebrates a rookie team’s outstanding success in advancing respect and appreciation for engineering and engineers, both within their school, as well as in their community. Since Jan. 4, the Cyber Knights have been working on a robot to compete in this year’s game, “Infinite Recharge”.
Those interested can follow East Noble Robotics on Facebook for updates.
In FIRST Robotics, under strict rules, limited resources, and an intense six-week time limit, teams of students are challenged to raise funds, design a team "brand," hone teamwork skills, and build and program industrial-size robots to play a difficult field game against like-minded competitors. It’s as close to real-world engineering as a student can get. Volunteer professional mentors lend their time and talents to guide each team.
