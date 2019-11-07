ALBION — A tip phoned into the Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline has led to the arrest of a Wawaka man on charges he molested a victim under the age of 8, police allege.
Shawn M. Heckerson, 40, of the 700 block of East Phillips Drive, Wawaka, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging him with child molesting, a Level 1 felony. Heckerson posted $30,000 bond and was released Tuesday.
The tip was called in on Oct. 4, according to court documents. The matter was then forwarded to the Noble County Division of Family Services, which contacted the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
The investigation is being led by Noble County Detective Sgt. Joe Hutsell.
The alleged victim was interviewed at the Sexual Assault Center and again at the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children.
In both interviews, the victim told interviewers she was molested “a lot of times and it happens when her mom is at work,” according to court documents filed in the case.
The incidents allegedly occurred in August and September of this year, documents said.
Heckerson was showering with the victim when the alleged crimes were taking place, according to court documents.
Indiana Code 35-50-2-4 defines the possible sentence for Level 1 felony as between 20-40 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections, with the advisory sentence being 30 years.
When the charge is child molesting, the Indiana General Assembly included a provision raising the maximum sentence to 50 years, based on certain contingencies, with the advisory sentence still 30 years.
According to Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery, Heckerson faces the 50-year maximum “because of the age of his victim.” State law allows for the 50-year maximum if the victim is under the age of 12.
During court proceedings Tuesday, Mowery asked Noble County Superior Court I Judge Robert Kirsch to hold Heckerson on a three-way surety bond of $50,000, because Heckerson has recently lived in another state. That bond would have required Heckerson to pay a bondsman 10%, or $5,000, with the bondsman responsible for seeing that Heckerson makes his court appearances.
Kirsch set Heckerson’s bond at $30,000, split into a three-way surety bond and a four-way bond, which would allow Heckerson to pay the clerk’s office $1,500 and another $1,500 to the bondsman.
Kirsch appointed Heckerson a public defender and issued a no-contact order with the alleged victim.
Kirsch found probable cause for Heckerson’s arrest during a proceeding Oct. 30, and a warrant was issued, leading to the recent arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.