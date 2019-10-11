State recognizes local girls' lemonade stand charity

KENDALLVILLE — When Bailey and Lilly Ruse were out this summer selling lemonade at Kendallville’s VFW post, they caught the eye of many in the community who pulled over to donate.
One of those people was state Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange. When she found out how much money the girls were raising, she was impressed.
“What a wonderful idea for kids to really give back to the community and to stay involved,” she said.
From there, word traveled about the Wayne Center Elementary students all the way to the governor’s and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s office.
“Here in Indiana, we really, really like people who take risks and do great things,” Crouch said.
Glick nominated the girls to receive the Brilliant Firefly award, something Crouch says is similar to the Sagamore of the Wabash, but for kids.
The award was first given to West Lafayette students who nominated and named Say’s Firefly as the state insect, and now, it’s going to Bailey and Lilly, who have raised $6,700 for several organizations in the area.
The donations started small this past summer when Bailey and Lilly were brainstorming ideas on their break from school.
The lemonade stand began with a table at the end of the family’s driveway. Soon, it became a white-and-yellow booth, built from wooden palettes and mounted on wheels.
When they started traveling with the stand, thousands of dollars started to pour in for benefits like Special Olympics of Noble County, the Noble County Humane Society, Light the Night, the Honor Flight and brain cancer research.
So, Wednesday afternoon, Crouch, Glick and state Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City, came to Wayne Center to present two awards to each of the girls in front of each person in the school.
“It’s so nice to see young people giving back to the community, from the smile you give in the morning to everything you do throughout the day,” Glick told the students.
Abbott was also impressed with the Ruse girls, and commended them on their hard work.
“They’re enthusiastic about it. That’s what really excites me,” Abbott said. “Their entrepreneurship to me is just amazing.”
Getting the award was a big moment for the sisters, to say the least.
“I was kind of nervous but excited at the same time,” Bailey said.
“I feel nervous when I see everyone sitting up here,” Lilly said.
The girls say their secret to success is not just letting people come to them, like with a traditional lemonade stand, but going out into the public, where people are more likely to see them.
For their next charity, Bailey and Lilly are planning on helping fill baskets of gifts for children who will be in the hospital over the holiday season.
