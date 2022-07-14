ALBION — A man accused of repeatedly molesting an underage girl had his bond set at $250,000 in an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Noble Superior Court 1.
Virgil C. Halbert, 38, of the 700 block of Arcadia Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:18 a.m. Tuesday and booked into the Noble County Jail on charges of child molesting, a Level 1 felony; child molesting, a Level 4 felony; two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony; and sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.
The Noble County Prosecutor’s Office said the crimes allegedly occurred in the time period from November 2020 to July 2022.
Clouse set Halbert’s bond as a three-way, offering him the option of paying $250,000 in cash to be released, putting up $250,000 in real estate as collateral or working through a bail bondsman, which would require a $25,000 payment.
Regarding bond, Noble County Chief Public Defender Jim Abbs had argued that Halbert had scored as a low flight risk on the state-required assessment and had been a 10-year resident of Indiana.
Abbs argued for less than the presumptive bond on a Level 1 felony, which is $100,000.
Noble County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Jamie Groves argued for the bond to be set at $250,000, citing the potential safety risk for the victim, among other factors.
Groves said the victim’s mother said “she is terrified of him being out in the community.”
Groves also cited the serious nature of the crimes, allegedly there were more than 100 instances of abuse.
Groves also alleged that after the filing of charges, Halbert emptied the family’s bank account of all $1,000 and gambled it away at Firekeepers Casino before turning himself in to authorities.
Also as a term of his release, Clouse signed a no-contact order, forbidding Halbert to make contact with the victim.
Groves asked that GPS monitoring be included as a stipulation should Halbert post bond. Clouse denied that request.
The Noble County Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent Halbert.
His next court appearance was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 20.
The case is being investigated by the Kendallville Police Department.
