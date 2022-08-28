LAGRANGE — Animal shelters across the country, including northeast Indiana, are struggling to keep up with all the animals they’re now being asked to care for.
Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption Executive Director Cindy Miller said her facility is filled beyond full with rescued dogs, cats, and kittens.
Miller said her shelter is not alone. Animal shelters in Steuben, Noble, and DeKalb counties all are reporting the same problem, more animals than technically they have room for. So everyone is making do with what they have, setting up temporary kennels in other areas designed for something else.
“It’s a lot of stress and worry,” said Tracie Mullins, the executive director of the Humane Society of Noble County. “We are at capacity as well. We had a meet and greet room that we use for dog meet and greets but I had to change that now into a kitten room.”
It’s the same story in Steuben and DeKalb counties. Mullins said shelter managers talk to their counterparts in neighboring counties, and across the country, and everyone is concerned.
She said the large influx of stray animals seemed to start in June and had just grown from there.
Mullins said she has more than 170 cats, and Miller reports she has a similar situation at Ark.
Ark, Miller added, is overcapacity with more dogs than it has kennels, forcing staff to try to determine which dogs can share space, and which dogs can’t.
“We’re moving dogs every day. Like every day we have to move somebody around with a new dog comes in and I don’t have a place to put it.”
More animals means more work. Staff is kept busy cleaning and caring for those animals, that means less individual time for the animals that need special attention or enrichment.
“We have a similar situation with cats,” said Adrienne Long, executive director of the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County. “Our building was designed to house 75 cats but we have about 113 right now. So it puts extra stress on the facility. It puts extra stress on the staff. But most importantly it puts extra stress on the animals because they’re not being as well maintained as we like.”
Shelters aren’t sure exactly why there is a spike in the number of animals
When shelters are overcrowded, the cost of providing veterinary care skyrockets too. If one dog arrives with a cough, it doesn’t take long for that cough to spread to other dogs.
Most shelters have partnerships with other shelters and animal welfare organizations around the region. But those organizations all are reporting the same overcrowding problems as well. Long said prolonged overcrowding puts a financial strain on shelters.
“It’s not financially beneficial for us. A lot of people might say, ‘Well, we’ve got more dogs that’s more money,’ but that’s not true. We lose money actually on every animal that enters this facility. So it’s extremely financially burdensome for us to be at capacity or surpass it.”
Most of the animals coming into shelters lack tags or microchips, but not all. All three shelter directors say they’re worried that they’re starting to see animals adopted at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic being returned as their owners go back to the office. Several have told Mullins they’re worried their pet will get lonely being home alone all day. All of the shelter managers agree that the best place for a pet is in a home, not a shelter.
“Trust me, your pet is much happier home alone than it would be in any shelter. Shelters are stressful places,” Mullins added.
Shelters also report a sudden increase in people wanting to turn their pets over to the shelter because they say they no longer have the means to feed or care for those pets. Shelters like Angola and Albion host pet food banks to help pet owners feed their animals when budgets are tight.
“If people call us asking for food, we give food to anyone who needs it,” Mullins explained. “We’re not able to give out cat litter because we struggled to get that in ourselves. But if we’ve got the food for cats or dogs, and people need it, we will definitely give it out.”
Mullins said she’s seeing an increased demand for that service.
A similar pet food bank program is in place in Steuben County.
“We have a community donation program here,” Long explained. “So if people are having a hard time affording their animals, we have low-cost spay and neuter programming, we have free food donations, and we have free litter donations.”
Noble County tries to place as many dogs and cats in foster homes as possible to reduce its numbers, but that isn’t always an option. Miller said Ark is hesitant to place dogs in foster homes because, in years past, the organization said several fosters simply disappeared with the animals.
All shelters could use help with monetary donations as well as help with certain supplies, like paper towels, cleaning solutions, laundry detergent, and cat litter.
Miller said there is a simple solution to the overcrowding situation.
“We just need more people to adopt, and we really need people who have dogs and cats to spay and neuter their animals,” she said.
