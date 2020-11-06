SHIPSHEWANA — Two Topeka men were arrested and charged with arson in connection with a Thursday fire that destroyed a local church.
According to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, its dispatch center was advised of a structure fire at the Rosewood Fellowship Church, 5705 N. C.R. 900W, Shipshewana, at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday by a passerby. Firefighters arriving at church found the building fully engulfed.
An investigation by the detectives with LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, fire inspectors from the Indiana Fire Marshal’s Office and the agents with Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms field office in South Bend, led police to call the fire suspicious.
As the investigation proceeded, police were able to obtain footage from the church’s surveillance system that showed two individuals broke into the building earlier that morning, before the fire. That footage also showed them driving away in a dark-colored SUV.
Ironically, the church had at least two signs attached to the stone landscaping at the front of the property warning the church was being monitored by surveillance cameras.
Officers investigating the fire quickly discovered two men driving a black 2006 Jeep Commander fitting the description of the vehicle at the church were already in custody and sitting at the LaGrange County Jail. Earlier that morning, the two had been arrested following a report of a burglary in the 1900 block south of C.R. 1000W. The driver, Andrew E. Yoder, 21, of the 6900 block south of C.R. 505W, Topeka, had been arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated. His passenger, Michael John Wengerd, 23, also of the 6900 block south of C.R. 505W, Topeka, was held on a arrest warrant out of Elkhart County.
Once the pair were identified as suspects in the church fire, investigators got permission to search the Jeep Commander where they found several of the items reported as missing from the church.
According to LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office Detective Don Faust, he believes the pair broke into the church on a whim, but once inside the church decided to take items of value. The fire, Faust said, apparently was deliberately set in an attempt to hide evidence of the burglary.
Yoder was charged with arson as well as two counts of burglary. Wengerd was charged with arson and a single count of burglary.
The fire may have destroyed the Rosewood Fellowship church building, causing damage in excess of $500,000, but not the church or its spirit.
Friday morning, at the intersection of S.R. 120 and C.R. 900 W where the church has a sign, it read “Church house burned but the cross still stands.”
