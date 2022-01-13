ALBION — Officials announced Tuesday that the inflation rate — the price increase of the cost of goods for consumers in this country — was 7% from December 2021 from December 2020.
The town of Albion certainly isn’t immune from inflation.
During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled Albion Town Council meeting, Councilman Darold Smolinske reported that prices for certain materials have doubled in the industry in which he works.
Smolinske’s comments came after the council heard that the estimated price of its sewer lagoon fix had jumped from the $800,000 estimated a little more than a year ago to $979,000, according to WET Engineering’s Kurt Tanner.
Part of the increase is due to materials, but there’s also a human cost component, Tanner said.
“There’s a labor shortage,” Tanner said.
The cost of the equipment, which includes 68 aeration discs, a 40-horsepower blower and 3,900 feet of 3/4-inch feeder pipe which will take oxygen from the blower system and feed it into the discs, was $239,868. That equipment purchase was approved by the council on Nov. 9, and that figure is included in the $979,000 estimate.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted to advertise for bids for contractors to do the actual work.
According to Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby, the town has already spent in the neighborhood of $1 million to reach IDEM-set ammonia limits released from its sewage pond system as effluent.
The town has already had 54 aeration discs installed in its second treatment pond.
On Sept. 14, the council approved WET Engineering’s request to prepare and advertise bid specs for aeration units which would be installed in the first sewage pond. The council also gave WET Engineering permission to seek a construction permit from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for the entire project.
During the winter months, the town has routinely fallen out of compliance with IDEM standards on the level of ammonia released as effluent from its sewage pond.
Wet Engineering officials said some lagoon systems are allowed 10 parts per million of ammonia to discharge, with that number jumping to 15 parts per million in the winter months.
Albion is allotted only 5 parts per million, and it only increases to 5.3 parts per million in the winter.
The aerators would bring to life a stagnant first pond. The lack of oxygen in the first pond is killing the bugs used to eat the ammonia. The inflow and outflow areas of the first pond are also too close together because of a mechanical failure in the pipe which brings sewage into the first pond, so that also needs to be addressed.
On Sept. 14, the town learned the state’s Indiana Finance Authority had denied its grant application to help fix the issue through an $832,000 SWIF Grant. At that time, Selby said the town could pay for the new aerators through sewage department funds, TIF monies and potentially $500,000 in American Rescue Plan monies provided by the federal government.
The town has received its first $250,000 installment, with another $250,000 expected in 2022. Town officials have yet to submit a plan for how they would spend the money.
Town Manager Jacob Ihrie, a member of the Wasterwater Committee, along with Smolinske, Councilman Don Shultz, Wastewater Superintendent Terry Forker and Selby, said Monday Albion’s Redevelopment Commission had given its preliminary OK to fund at least part of the project through TIF funds.
History
The Albion Town Council on March 9, 2021, terminated the engineering firm which was supposed to be fixing the town’s IDEM issues at its sewage ponds and hired another.
At that same meeting, the council voted unanimously to hire Wet Environmental Engineering LLC of Churubusco to work on the same issue at the sewage ponds at a price not to exceed $40,000.
In a split vote, the Albion Town Council moved July 14, 2020, to retain the services of Wessler Engineering, the firm who designed the upgrade to the town’s sewage ponds in order to meet compliance requirements set by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
The council voted 3-2 to spend up to $54,500 on a contract with Wessler to provide what the firm referred to as Phase II of its attempts to lower ammonia levels being released from its sewage pond system to meet IDEM standards.
The town spent more than $500,000 in putting in a new aeration system into the ponds to help — it was hoped — to solve the problem. Testing over the winter in 2019-2020 found the town to still be non-compliant with IDEM standards.
