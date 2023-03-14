ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners Monday approved nearly $4,000 in state monies to be used for training for Noble County E-911 Dispatch Center employees.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law in March 2022 additional training requirements for all Indiana emergency dispatchers.
The training involves:
• a 40-hour basic telecommunicator course
• National Incident Management Safety training;
• Indiana Data and Communications System and National Crime Information Center training; and
• Telephone CPR; and
• Emergency Law and Fire Protocols training.
Noble County dispatchers are all currently certified in the first four items, but the last qualifications require additional training.
“They have to be in compliance by the end of the year,” Noble County E-911 Executive Director Shellie Coney told the commissioners.
The total cost of the training will be $16,494, with the state paying for $12,498. The remaining $3,996 will come from Noble County’s portion of state E911 funds.
The commissioners also approved the purchase and installation of a new high-efficiency furnace at the Noble County Office Complex-South on S.R. 9. The south complex has five furnaces, and this will be the last one to be updated.
The total cost of the new furnace will be $16,000, with the commissioners paying half now and half when the project is completed.
The commissioners took no action but discussed the use of county-owned credit card use.
Auditor Shelley Mawhorter appeared before the commissioners to discuss the issue, saying the county is running into problems with people using the cards for annual membership renewals.
Approximately five years ago, the commissioners discouraged county employees from using their own credit cards to pay bills and then asking the county to reimburse them.
A problem arose when some people were collecting credit card reward benefits on the original purchase, creating problems with the State Board of Accounts.
Now, some government entities are using the cards to set up automatic renewals for memberships in job-related organizations.
The county currently has six credit cards. Mawhorter said she gets a couple of requests a month for people to use her credit cards to make some sort of purchase.
If it involves an automatic renewal?
“I’m just saying ‘no,’” Mawhorter told the commissioners.
Commissioner Gary Leatherman said the commissioners will look into the issue.
“We just need to tighten the policy up,” Leatherman said.
Ambassador Enterprises Director of Civic Engagement Nicki Venable also made a presentation about Ambassador’s civic-minded offerings.
The Ambassador Institute for Civic Engagement is designed to identify, train and equip emerging civic leaders in northeast Indiana with a heart for public service and a philosophy of responsible, responsive government, according to the private equity firm.
Venable said the institute is a good first-stop resource for people considering running for public office.
Too many times people sign up to run for office without an understanding of what that particular office’s duties and responsibilities entail.
“It happens a lot,” Venable said.
The institute can provide that information.
Venable stressed that the institute is bi-partisan.
“We want individuals working together,” Venable said.
Another interested in the Ambassador Institute for Civic Engagement can call Venable at 600-8758, email her at nicki.venable@ambassador-enterprises.com or visit the private equity firm’s website at ambassador-enterprises.com.
