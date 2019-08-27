ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners got a look at a new potential fix to the safety of Ball Road where it runs along the Elkhart River.
That plan would move the road, the location of a three-fatality car crash in February, approximately 30 feet to the north. It would also include the installation of a three-way stop sign where the road intersects with C.R. 700W.
In February, a car driven by JJ Reyes, 50, of Ligonier, slid off the snow-covered curve on Ball Road and into the Elkhart River. The vehicle flipped and filled with water. Reyes and his two daughters, Zulia Reyes, 15, and Valeria Reyes, 13 — were pronounced dead after the overturned vehicle was pulled out of the water.
The county has since been pursuing fixes to make that section of road safer.
The newest proposal would cost approximately $612,000, according to Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith. If the county receives a grant, it would only need to come up with approximately 10% of that total.
The next phase is to get the current project certified for Highway Safety Improvement Grant funds, Smith said.
At the commissioners meeting July 8, Smith went over an engineering report for improvements that carried a price tag of $1.41 million. Included in that total was the cost of installing a guardrail.
That project was rejected by grant administrators as not being cost effective.
By moving the road to the north, there would be enough of a buffer area to make a guardrail unnecessary, Smith said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, David Faulk of Wilcox Environmental Engineering, discussed the county’s ongoing issues with leachate from the old Noble County landfill. The leachate is coming from materials long-since buried at the landfill.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has standards the leachate is not meeting as far as the amount of ammonia and chloride.
Wilcox brought with him representatives from Earth Source, a company that provides solutions to such dilemmas.
The commissioners requested a contract be drawn up for consideration with Earth Source.
The county has been paying to monitor the groundwater in the area.
“It’s never going to go away if we don’t treat it,” Faulk said of the leachate.
Options discussed Monday included the construction of a mechanical treatment plan constructed on site, piping the groundwater to the Albion sewer lagoons, approximately 2 miles away and the creation of an aerated lagoon on adjoining land the county has purchased.
The cost of a mechanical plant is likely prohibitive, Earth Source representatives said. Using the town of Albion’s sewer treatment facility would require the the town to apply for revised permitting with IDEM.
Earth Source said the cost of creating a lagoon on 3 acres of land the county owns could cost in the area of $100,000 per acre.
The county has been struggling with the landfill for years.
“It’s never going to go away,” Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman said. “It’s unfortunate for the taxpayers. It’s a burden.”
The commissioners also passed amendments to its junk property ordinance. Leatherman said the purpose of the changes was to give the Noble County Plan Commissioner more leeway in working with problem property owners.
A public hearing was held prior to the vote, and Green Township resident Harold Troyer encouraged the commissioners to hold off on voting for the ordinance, citing what he said was an adverse affect on farmers.
Farm properties can amass old equipment, which is used for salvage. Troyer pointed to his farm owning four grain augers at one point to keep two of them operational. Troyer said such practices are critical to the financial well-being of many farm operations.
The commissioners also approved switching to LED lighting at the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and Jail.
The cost of replacing fixtures and installing new energy-efficient bulbs would be in the neighborhood of $21,000. The yearly savings in electrical usage would amount to $34,000, meaning the fix would pay for itself in approximately six months.
