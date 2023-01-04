ALBION — The first candidate has entered the race for Ligonier mayor, with city building inspector Earle Franklin throwing his name in for the job on the first day of candidate filing Wednesday.
As of 2:45 p.m., four municipal candidates had filed paperwork to declare their runs for party nomination in the May 2 primary, according to the Noble County Clerk's office. Filing opened Wednesday and runs through noon Feb. 3.
This year is a municipal election, meaning only cities and towns will have candidates on the ballot. Those people living outside town limits in the unincorporated county will have a year off.
Both mayor positions in Kendallville and Ligonier will be open this year as Republican incumbents Suzanne Handshoe and Patty Fisel both announced they would not seek another term. Several city and town council positions as well as clerk-treasurer jobs are up for vote.
Franklin, who filed as a Republican, is the first candidate to announce his intention to succeed Fisel in Ligonier.
Franklin was appointed by Fisel to the city's Board of Works in 2012 and became the city's building inspector shortly after. He's been in both positions now for just over 10 years.
Republican Clerk-Treasurer Barb Hawn also filed to seek another four-year in that office.
Over in Kendallville, Police Chief Lance Waters filed to seek the GOP nomination as Kendallville's next mayor. Waters had announced his intention to seek the mayor's office back on Dec. 1.
Lastly, incumbent Republican Councilman Regan Ford filed to seek the Distrct 1 seat on the Kendallville City Council.
That's a slide-over for Ford, who is currently the at-large representative. Ford indicated in November he'd seek the District 1 seat, which represents the north of Kendallville as is currently represented by Jim Dazey, who announced his plans to retire after completing his seventh term at the end of this year.
Tara Streb had previously indicated she planned to seek the at-large seat being vacated by Ford, but did not file as of 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.
