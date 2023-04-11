LIGONIER — Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel vowed Monday to continue her valiant battle with cancer, but her health has taken a turn for the worse, according to a city official.
"She returned home on Friday from an extended stay in the hospital," said Ligonier Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer, who provided the update with the mayor's blessing on Tuesday afternoon. "She has been put on hospice care for pain management."
Fisel has been battling cancer for months. She turned 82 this week.
"She would appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers as she goes through this time of illness," Shearer said.
Fisel announced in December that she would not be seeking a fifth term in office. Her current term ends on Dec. 31, 2023.
So far only one candidate has filed seeking to replace her, Republican Earle Franklin, who serves as the city's current building inspector.
“Had it not been for the medical thing, I still would have stepped down,” she said in announcing her decision in December 2022 not to seek re-election. “I would not have continued even without that, but I am going to get through that and I’m hoping to be able to get back in the office and finish my last year and be able to continue and complete some things we have in the works right now.”
Fisel, a business owner turned politician, was first elected mayor in 2007 after beating incumbent mayor Gary Bishop in the Republican primary, then defeated Democrat Margarita White in the fall general election.
Shearer said he talked with the mayor on Monday, and Fisel was spunky and determined to continue her fight.
"She doesn't want a pity party," Shearer said. "She's a Christian. She knows where she's going. It's a celebration where she's going.
"She has enjoyed her time as mayor and knows the city is in a good place. It's been an honor serving a lady with her commitment, determination and desire," Shearer said.
Fisel was recognized as Republican of the Year by the Noble County GOP in 2021.
Fisel first took office at the tail end of period of huge population growth that included the boom in the city’s Hispanic population, which grew to about a 50/50 split with the white population, easily making it Noble County’s most diverse community.
Fisel oversaw periods of economic growth, with Ligonier boasting a sizable and thriving industrial park employing thousands daily. Ligonier draws a lot of commuter work but hasn’t been able to capture many of those workers as new residents, although that’s something that’s been a priority to change.
In recent years, Fisel has been working to position Ligonier for new growth, with the city taking on several large annexes in the last five years to open up ground for new development primarily south of U.S. 6 along U.S. 33/S.R. 5, with plans for new residential, commercial and industrial ground.
Ligonier has also opened and developed its Park Meadow subdivision near Kenney Park, giving the city new residential growth when most other communities in the county had little-to-no buildable lots.
Ligonier also picked up state grants to help modernize its water system, captured development of a major apartment complex along the river, received Regional Cities funding to establish the Strawberry Valley Cultural Trail system and became the “City of Murals” with more than three dozen throughout the city.
Oh, and Ligonier designed and built a brand new fire station right on Cavin Street in downtown.
“I feel like I’ve been mayor since ‘08 and I feel that we have made a whole lot of improvement in the city," Fisel said in December. "We have a whole lot of projects that we completed that people didn’t think we could get completed. I’ve got projects in the works right now that are pretty much the same, people thought we couldn’t do it,."
